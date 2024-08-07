MORGAN: RCMP's silence is putting Albertans at risk while murderers remain at large

Yesterday, while driving, my phone and radio station blew up simultaneously as an emergency alert had been issued. The voice warned that two extremely dangerous, armed individuals were at large east of Calgary and that people in the area should lock their doors and windows while sheltering in place. That was it. No description of the gender, age, size, clothing or race of the individuals. Just a warning to say how much danger people are in and that they should cower at home. The situation didn't change for hours. People were expected to hide out and await word of new developments. It sounded as if nothing was happening, but indeed it was. Details were emerging on a local Meta page of a County of Rockyview worktruck being chased through people's property. They even posted pictures of the truck and it was known, at least to the people on that group that the violent offenders were in that truck. Early in the evening, the RCMP reported that the scene of the crime was secure but that the dangerous people were still at large. They were confident the criminals had fled the area and that people could again emerge from their homes.Nothing more. This morning, details began to emerge. Not from the RCMP, but from the County of Rockyview. It was announced that one of their employees was murdered on the side of the road. He was a young father named Colin Hough. It was his truck that was stolen by the criminals. It was also revealed that a Fortis employee had been shot in the arm at the scene. This came from Fortis. Not the RCMPAt the time of this writing, the RCMP still hasn't let us know anything. We don't know anything of the description of the killers, which way they went, what their motive may have been or if there are leads. Why the hell are they remaining silent!!!What if the county truck had approached a home and killed people who thought it was just local workers? Would the killers have been caught if the RCMP had let the public know what they were driving? Surely citizens could have reported seeing it. Why were they kept dangerously in the dark. The pictures of the truck emerged on social media at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The RCMP only mentioned the truck in an X posting nearly seven hours later. Why was this not a detail they thought people should know? In Nova Scotia, the fools with the RCMP didn't let people know that a killer was rampaging in a fake police car. That contributed to the slaughter of 22 victims. Haven't they learned a damn thing? Apparently not. The killers are still at large. They could be in any part of the province. They could be next to you right now. They could be male, female, young, old, white, black, purple and could be wearing anything. Surely the RCMP knows some of these details but they don't want to let you know. Pray that more people aren't killed before the RCMP decide to let us lowly citizens in on who the killers are and where they may be. If ever there was evidence that Alberta needs to shed the inept RCMP and create a provincial police force, this was it.A provincial force couldn't possibly do worse and surely wouldn't put us at risk like this. It's insane that the RCMP is still keeping us all in the dark. When this is all settled, some heads must roll.