MORGAN: Reminder — Kamloops Residential School child burial controversy is a hoax

The creation of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a federal statutory holiday was one of Justin Trudeau’s most cynical creations. As the COVID-19 lockdowns wreaked social and economic havoc across the country, Trudeau went on a virtue signalling campaign in response to the false reports of children having been buried at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site.Trudeau lowered the Canadian flags for an unprecedented six months, then put on an Oscar-worthy performance of contrition, while placing a teddy bear on the grave of a child at an established cemetery and capped it off with the creation of a new holiday.Trudeau then observed his newly created day of observance by going out surfing. You just can’t make this stuff up.Reconciliation is an impossible goal. It will never come as lawyers, bureaucrats, and indigenous chiefs make far too much money maintaining the perpetual grievance industry. While apologies and cash settlements continue to rise, the standard of living for indigenous people living on Canadian reserves continues to decline. The disastrous reserve system is then used as an example of why more reconciliation in the form of money and land given to chiefs is required, and governments continue to dole it out. Rinse and repeat.The name of Trudeau’s little holiday includes the word “truth” within it, but the day is about anything but.The holiday was created in response to the biggest hoax perpetuated in Canadian history. International news was made when Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation issued a press release falsely stating that a ground-penetrating radar survey had identified the remains of 215 children. The world was horrified. I was horrified. I never for a second thought somebody would falsely report a mass grave of murdered children at a school site. It didn’t take long for it to become evident that we had been hoodwinked. But most politicians and legacy media outlets were too cowardly to call it out once it became evident that the graves were a hoax. In fact, despite all of the evidence pointing to a hoax, most of the aforementioned public figures and media outlets still won’t acknowledge it..The word truth is bandied about, but most of the efforts we see are designed to cover it up.The truth of the situation in Kamloops could literally be ascertained in a matter of hours. They need only to dig less than six feet to determine if children are buried there. In fact, the indigenous band in the area was given $12 million to do just that. With millions of dollars and over five years to work on it, they still haven’t moved a teaspoon of earth. Why would they want to? The myth has proven very lucrative for them.If indeed there was evidence of murdered children buried at the site, the RCMP would conduct a forensic excavation. Indian reserves aren’t sovereign nations (another mistruth about them), and they can’t hinder a murder investigation. Otherwise, they could build quite a cottage industry for murderers to bury victims within the reserve boundaries. Considering the corruption among some in the indigenous leadership world, I wouldn’t put it beyond them. The reason the RCMP won’t move is that they know there are no bodies.There is no historical evidence of missing children at the school. With the murders allegedly happening as recently as the 1960s, why aren’t there any family members of these murdered children speaking up? Would they not want the remains returned and properly interred? The reason there are no families is that there are no bodies. Did I mention the whole thing is a hoax?Indigenous activists and NDP members are trying to hide the truth by criminalizing discussion of it. They call it “denialism” as they try to compare the issue to the holocaust. The thing is, though, the holocaust had elements that the Kamloops incident doesn’t. Those elements are documentation, witnesses, and bodies. Millions of them, as a matter of fact. Not a single corpse has been found in Kamloops. Not just because the band isn’t looking for the bodies, but because there are none there.I almost hope they pass a law criminalizing the discussion of this hoax and that I am charged under it. In the process of discovery, we could dig a hole or two in Kamloops. If that’s what it takes to find the truth, let’s do it.I was berated for my insensitivity on social media for bringing up the hoax during last year’s Truth and Reconciliation Day. To those who may be offended by me bringing up the hoax again today, I extend my most heartfelt invitation to kiss my ass.I intend to use Trudeau’s little holiday as a platform to call out the hoax every year until somebody gets out a shovel and proves me wrong.I’m following the spirit of the holiday and pursuing the truth.