Opinion

MORGAN: Reminder — Kamloops Residential School child burial controversy is a hoax

A national narrative was built on unverified claims and political opportunism.
Kamloops Indian Residential School Pool
Kamloops Indian Residential School PoolImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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