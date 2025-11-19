MORGAN: Rename Fort Calgary to Fort Calgary

Woke activists and civic governments have been destroying Canadian history for decades through renaming historical sites and landmarks. They are self-loathing souls who despise Western civilization and feel it should be apologized for rather than celebrated. They attack every national icon from Sir John A. Macdonald to the Famous Five women who advanced women’s rights. Their actions are cloaked under the guise of tolerance and reconciliation, but they only foster division, and reconciliation is as far away as it has ever been. Whatever that is.What has been done can still be undone..NORRIS: Alberta’s recall circus — How losers are hijacking democracy.In Calgary, the historic site of Fort Calgary was quietly renamed as “The Confluence” in 2024. There was never a clear explanation for why the site was renamed, but there were the usual mutterings about inclusivity and reconciliation. While the renaming wasn’t a secret, it was done with so little fanfare that people didn’t realize it had happened when I brought it up on social media. Many are aghast upon discovering the Gondek administration had slipped this change in while she was entering her final year in office.Calgary is literally named after Fort Calgary. It is utterly absurd to try to erase that reality by changing the name of the site. Fort Calgary has hosted countless school groups and events celebrating Canadian and Calgarian history. Canada Day celebrations, featuring fireworks, have been held there for decades. Gondek’s woke gang tried to cancel Canada Day celebrations at Fort Calgary in 2023, but the backlash was so great that they reversed the idiotic decision. They then settled for renaming the site..Jyoti Gondek is arguably the worst mayor in Calgary’s history. Her woke actions from pushing to defund the police to boycotting the annual menorah lighting at city hall led to her being a single-term mayor who was resoundingly defeated in this year’s election. Calgary hasn’t kicked out an incumbent mayor in over 40 years. It’s one area where Gondek made history rather than trying to rewrite it. The cluster of woke councillors who supported Gondek either lost their seats or headed for the hills before allowing electors the chance to fire them this year. This provides an opportunity.Calgarians must push to have Fort Calgary named Fort Calgary again. Ten out of 15 of those sitting on Calgary’s city council are new members. They haven’t been in office long enough to lose touch with reality as so many do. They recently saw the electoral decimation of their predecessors and want to avoid that fate. They will be as receptive to undoing the damage caused by the previous administration as they ever will be..QUESNEL: Workers' party or working government? NDP at a crossroads.Yes. Changing the name back from the insipid title of “The Confluence” to Fort Calgary again would cost money. Everything from the sign in front of the building to the name tags of the guides will have to be changed back. It will be money well spent on a point of strong principle, however. The name should never have been changed in the first place, and in reversing the foolish change, it will set an example. Undoing the woke actions of Gondek and her gang will signal to other revisionists that citizens won’t stand by any longer and passively let history be erased. In the long run, this will likely save money as fewer changes may come about..Another consideration could be to reverse the idiotic changing of Calgary’s motto from the upbeat “Be part of the energy!” to the weird “Blue sky city.” When the Gondek gang made that change, the brand development and rollout for that three-word motto came to an eye-popping $4.8 million tax dollars. The rationale was that the prior motto was somehow not inclusive. What the hell isn’t inclusive about “Be part of the energy?”.MUSHET: McGowan's attempt to take over .A message must be sent to these woke politicians and activists who are pissing away scarce tax dollars in efforts to erase history. They must be told in no uncertain terms that not only will such actions lead to electoral losses, but their efforts will be undone later anyway..The only people who can send that message are citizens. They must contact their councillors and the mayor to demand Fort Calgary have its name returned. They must make it clear there will be electoral consequences if they don’t..OLDCORN: Alberta’s classrooms are becoming English language camps.Gondek has already dropped off the radar after her humiliating loss. She no longer has to pretend to care what citizens think, so she deleted her social media presence. She comforts herself in having left a legacy in renaming city sites, though. Don’t let her have that.Let Gondek become a forgotten part of local history rather than Fort Calgary.