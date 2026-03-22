MORGAN: Say it out loud — the problem is Islam

Let me begin by quoting the brilliant Mr. Bean, AKA Rowan Atkinson:“To criticize a person for their race is manifestly irrational and ridiculous, but to criticize their religion, that is a right. That is a freedom.”Let’s get on with critiquing the world’s most troublesome religion. As is our right and obligation.Synagogues and Jewish schools are being targeted by violent attacks around the world. As the bullets fly and the bombs detonate, media and government agencies are tying themselves in knots to avoid speaking to the root of the problem. It’s Islam.Islamic terrorists tossed bombs at police and demonstrators in New York. CNN responds with a headline saying: “Two Pennsylvania teenagers crossed into New York City on Saturday morning for what could’ve been a normal day, enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather.”“But in less than an hour, their lives would drastically change as the pair would be arrested for throwing homemade bombs during an anti-Muslim protest outside of Mayor Zohram Mamdani’s house.”They made it out to sound like the terrorists were part of the anti-Islamic protesters. They neglected to mention that the terrorists yelled Allahu Akbar before attacking, as most terrorists tend to do.A man named Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, who had ties to Hezbollah, drove a car into a Michigan synagogue with a truck packed with fireworks and gasoline. He was thankfully killed before he could detonate things. CTV dutifully reported on the incident with the headline. “Investigators work to determine exact reason for attack at Michigan synagogue.”As if there was any question of the motivation..In Amsterdam, a bomb was set off at a Jewish school. Reuters posts a headline saying: “Explosion lightly damages Jewish school in Amsterdam.”Lightly damages?That’s right up there with the “mostly peaceful” headline we saw when race riots were burning cities in the USA a few years ago. They made the attack on the school sound as if it were a backed-up toilet or something.Meanwhile, thousands gathered in Toronto for the annual Islamist hate fest called Al-Quds Day, where they call for death to Jews and block streets and entrances to buildings with Islamic prayers.The Toronto Star called it a “pro-Palestine” rally, though it was anything but.In response to all these incidents around the world, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) issued a post on X saying, “Today we stand against Islamophobia and all forms of hatred.” As Canada’s security and intelligence agency, if CSIS really believes Islamophobia is a threat to Canadians, we truly aren’t being protected by them. No mosques have been attacked in Canada.By definition, a phobia is an irrational fear of something. Islam is responsible for the vast majority of terrorist acts around the world. Every Islamic-dominated country on Earth commits human rights violations that the Western world would never consider tolerating within its borders. Islam is used as a justification for the subjugation of women and the murder of LGBTQ people throughout the Middle East, and no Islamic nation tends to live in peace with any non-Islamic neighbours. Fearing Islam isn’t irrational.That’s because the root of Islam isn’t just to proselytize and spread the faith as with other religions. The word Islam itself means submission, and it mandates its followers to either convert or kill people of other faiths. There is no option for peaceful coexistence.Don’t just take my word for it, though. Take it from the Quran itself..Here are some choice quotes:Surah 3:151: "We shall cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve (all non-Muslims)…"Surah 2:191: "And kill them (non-Muslims) wherever you find them … kill them. Such is the recompense of the disbelievers (non-Muslims)."Surah 9:5: "Then kill the disbelievers (non-Muslims) wherever you find them, capture them, and besiege them, and lie in wait for them in each and every ambush…"The book is replete with such statements and quotes, and they aren’t ambiguous in their demands.Apologists point out that the Old Testament and religious texts from other faiths have some violent and intolerant passages and dictates. This is true, but the adherents of those faiths have undergone reformations and don’t practice literal interpretations of their books as Islamists do with the Quran.We never hear of a person yelling “Jesus loves you” or “Shalom aleichem” before detonating a bomb or shooting dozens of people on a beach. The term we almost always hear is “Allahu Akbar,” which is rather distinct to Islam.I understand that the majority of Muslims don’t become radical, but the number who do is disproportionately higher with Islam when compared to any other religion. It’s causing problems around the world, and it must be called out as an inherently problematic faith. Pretending there isn’t a problem or that other religions have the same issues isn’t addressing the issue.The world must stand up and confront radical Islamists. It must be made clear that their medieval ideals have no place in a modern world, and they won’t be tolerated in Western nations. If this means it’s time to narrow the immigration allowed from certain nations and that deportations of practicing Islamist fundamentalists must happen, then so be it. Quarantine the nations that produce Islamist extremists until they find the reformation which has eluded them.And never pretend any other faith kills cartoonists and riots over beauty pageant winners. That’s the exclusive domain of Islam. And we should fear it.