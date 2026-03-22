Opinion

MORGAN: Say it out loud — the problem is Islam

From New York to Amsterdam, political correctness is obscuring hard questions about extremism and accountability.
Islamic terrorism
Islamic terrorismImage courtesy of Jamestown Federation
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Toronto
New York
Amsterdam
Islam
Csis
Islamophobia
Opinion
Terrorist Attack
Opinion Column
Zohran Mamdani

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