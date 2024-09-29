Opinion

MORGAN: Slam the brakes on electric buses!

Another sad tale in which wilful hope triumphs over common sense and sad experience
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti GondekCourtesy City of Calgary/YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek
electric bus maker Vincent struggling
Like the Green Line, electric buses a boondoggle

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news