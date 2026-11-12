Opinion

MORGAN: Smith must act on mass immigration

Voters said yes on immigration. Waiting until spring is not caution.
Albertans weren’t ready to leave Canada, but they certainly appear willing to take back some semblance of control over their immigration policies.
Albertans weren’t ready to leave Canada, but they certainly appear willing to take back some semblance of control over their immigration policies.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Immigration
Danielle Smith
Mass Immigration
Opinion
Opinion Column
October 19 Referendum
federal budget 2026