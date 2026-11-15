Opinion

MORGAN: Smith must quit pretending Ottawa is Alberta's friend

A year of snuggling up to Ottawa left Alberta with a nationalized pipeline idea, royalty cuts, and a tanker ban still in place.
Mark Carney speaks at a press conference alongside Danielle Smith.
Mark Carney speaks at a press conference alongside Danielle Smith.Image courtesy of AI
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Justin Trudeau
Alberta
Pipeline
Opinion
No More Pipelines
Opinion Column
MOU agreement
royalities