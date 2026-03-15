MORGAN: Stop telling Albertans they can't leave — it's not just wrong, it's dangerous

As the independence movement continues to grow and organize across Western Canada, the most irresponsible and unprincipled thing opponents to the movement could do is to block the legal mechanism of independence provided by the Clarity Act. Yet, that’s exactly what’s happening.Never, while Quebec was preparing to hold independence referendums, were Quebecers told they weren’t allowed to have the vote. There were many opponents to Quebec’s independence movement, of course, but none of any prominence dared to tell them they didn’t have the right to hold a referendum.In the case of Alberta, opponents to independence are telling Albertans, “You aren’t allowed to leave!”In fact, it appears some feel Albertans aren't even allowed to ask the question. Is it any wonder the analogy of an abused spouse is often used when describing Alberta’s relationship within the federation?Let’s get right to the point. The secession of a province from the Federation of Canada is perfectly legal. The Clarity Act lays out the pathway to get there. People can certainly question whether or not Alberta will be able to pass all of the hurdles provided within the act. It will be a tough job to make it through all of the hoops and requirements. To say a province doesn’t have the right to pursue the steps laid out in the act is an outright lie, though, and it only heightens division and anger.Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi has partnered with indigenous chiefs in Alberta to oppose the process of independence. His party has been slipping in the polls, and he needs to latch onto something to try to gain relevance. Those chiefs are seeking a court injunction to block the democratic exercise of gathering signatures to hold a democratic referendum on independence. To block that provincial right would be a clear violation of the Clarity Act. We should be confident that a judge will realize that and toss out the application from the chiefs. We have seen enough terrible rulings from judges already to know we can’t rely on common sense from the bench.It’s interesting how opponents to independence decry the movement as being one supported by a tiny minority, yet are terrified of the prospect of putting it to a general vote. Wouldn’t they want to put this to bed in a referendum so we can stop talking about it?.Polling indicates that at least 30% of the province is dedicated to pursuing Alberta’s independence. That’s a long way from a referendum win, but momentum is on the side of the independence movement, and much can change as campaigns are held. When one-in-three Albertans has given up on the federation, federalists would be better served to listen to their grievances rather than try to steal the democratic means of expression from them.To cork the bottle and ban independence referendums would be corking the bottle both in Quebec and in Alberta. While the vast majority of independence supporters will never participate or condone extreme acts, when we are looking at millions of people, it’s not inconceivable that an unhinged soul or two may be inspired to do something dangerous.Between 1963 and 1970, the FLQ conducted nearly 200 bombings, multiple kidnappings, and was responsible for the deaths of 6 to 9 people. During those years, there was no framework or mechanism for Quebec to become independent, which created dangerous extremists.Much of what ended the terrorism being committed in Quebec was the presentation of a democratic outlet for their independence movement. In 1968, the Parti Québécois was formed, and it started the process of turning the independence movement into a political one rather than a violent one. Quebecers aren’t violent by nature and embraced being able to form independence parties and hold referenda on the issue. Even when losing the referenda, the FLQ didn’t reform because people knew there was still a path to independence, even if most of the province wasn’t ready for it.With one-in-three Albertans currently supporting independence and one-in-four in Quebec, it’s no insignificant number of people who are so dejected with the federation that they want to leave it. Banning the possibility of holding a referendum won’t reduce independence support, even if it makes federalists feel better about themselves.From the Clarity Act: "WHEREAS the government of any province of Canada is entitled to consult its population by referendum on any issue and is entitled to formulate the wording of its referendum question." Are opponents of independence prepared to repeal the act?There will only be one way to resolve the budding independence movements in multiple provinces across the country. Hold referendums and get the question settled peacefully and democratically.