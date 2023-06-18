CBC
He who pays the piper calls the tune. In Canada, the government is paying the media piper with tax dollars and is calling the tune through regulations.

The CBC has nearly completed its transformation into a true state media outlet. Newscasts, pundits, and stories on CBC sound more like communications for the governing Liberal party than news. Legacy media outlets aren’t far behind as they become increasingly dependent upon federal subsidies to keep the lights on.

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

I have to agree with most of this article but find the National Post's columnists to be highly critical of the present government. The only exception being John Ivison who seems to waffle and make excuses for the Liberals even in his articles critical of the government. The rest of Post Media rags are clearly in the pocket of the Liberals.

