Opinion

MORGAN: The 2% spandex delusion — cities need to scrap empty bike lanes

Urban roadways are built for the majority — it’s time local voters reclaim their streets.
Cyclist
CyclistImage by Oleg Kukharuk on Unsplash
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Alberta
Calgary
Cars
Cyclists
Bike Lanes
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