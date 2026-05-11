MORGAN: The Alberta independence movement has a Jeffrey Rath problem

I will begin by explaining my role in the Alberta independence movement. I have been an independence activist since the 1990s. We have had successes and setbacks since then. I am now an opinion writer and have no formal role or membership with any party or organization, though I certainly support some as a guest speaker and such. Bias is the nature of my job. I may speak positively or negatively in my columns about any group or party. I have no ambition to formally lead any group or party or to run for office. I have found the space where I belong. I accept that due to my involvement and independent media profile, I am considered one of the leading voices in the independence movement, but I am not leading anything.My intent and ideal is simple. It is to help bring Alberta to a “Yes” vote for independence this fall. This means I will make the case for independence as effectively and often as possible. It also means I will speak out when I see something or somebody damaging the movement.The Alberta independence movement is at a critical juncture. A referendum on the issue is almost assured to be held this fall, and a massive volunteer base has been engaged to promote the concept. The work done by different groups and individuals has been remarkable when the establishment has thrown everything but the kitchen sink at them. Support for Alberta independence was polling at record levels a year ago. Today, while support for independence is still at record levels, it isn’t polling any higher either. Multiple polling organizations have established this.The independence movement has gathered and organized the converted, and that was an essential step in preparing for what will be a history-making referendum campaign. The movement is stalling in trying to bring people from the undecided camp into the “Yes” side, and unless that trend changes dramatically and quickly, the chance of a positive vote for independence being won in less than six months dwindles to nearly zero.The most successful premier in Alberta history was Ralph Klein. He made no secret of his strategy in that he wanted to appeal to the “severely normal” people who make up the bulk of the ideological middle in Alberta politics. He liked to refer to them as the Marthas and Henrys. Klein knew there was a vocal and solid core from him on the right-hand side of the political spectrum, but that the formula for winning included winning the middle. That took carefully crafted and nuanced communications. While Klein was known for shooting from the hip at times, most of his government’s actions and statements came from strategies built with care..The independence movement in Alberta must evolve and begin planning communications with care. The severely normal Albertans must be won, and to be frank, they won’t be wooed unless some things change quickly.I will get right to the point. Jeffrey Rath can no longer be considered a voice for the movement. His bombastic style may appeal to some who want to stick it to the establishment, but he sours most people as he rants on about conspiracy theories and “commies” in every level of government. He is a gift to opponents of independence who go out of their way to put a camera and microphone in front of him at every opportunity. Why do you think CBC and CTV keep going to him for interviews? Mitch Sylvestre was ostensibly the person at the helm of the petitioning campaign, yet it was Rath’s ranting face we saw on legacy media channels.When the mess with the Centurion Project broke, opponents to independence scrambled to try to tie the scandalous organization to Stay Free Alberta. Mitch Sylvestre wisely stated he felt there were legal issues with what David Parker was trying to do, and he chose to stay clear of it. Unfortunately, Jeff Rath had issued a series of posts telling people to join the Centurion Project, which has been used to try to tie the groups together. Which one of them speaks for Stay Free Alberta?.Rath’s history is checkered to say the least. His law firm was built on representing indigenous bands with their endless grievances. Not necessarily the most principled of legal callings, but it’s certainly a lucrative one. Rath tried to nail the small band of Tall Cree First Nation for legal fees of over $11 million. A pretty big blow to a band of only 1,500 people. The higher courts deemed Rath’s fees to be unreasonable and cut them down to a fraction of what he demanded. He even tried appealing that to the Supreme Court, but they wouldn’t hear it. Rath has had multiple run-ins with the law society over the years.In travelling repeatedly to the United States (US) to meet with what he claims are senior American government officials, Rath has helped feed the false narrative that the independence movement is funded or controlled by foreign actors. Meeting with the US is certainly fine, but it requires transparency. Rath refuses to say who he met with or what they really discussed, which allows opponents to read in all sorts of theories. Likely, Rath only met with some junior congressional staffers, if that, and doesn’t want to expose how little his impact has been. The impact in Alberta, however, has unfortunately been palpable..Rath has a giant chip on his shoulder with Premier Danielle Smith, and he certainly makes no secret of that. He constantly attacks her and has been spinning bizarre conspiracy theories about how people in her office have been running “controlled opposition” campaigns. He has also now demanded that members organize to force some sort of special general meeting this summer within the UCP. Does the movement really have the energy and resources to take on that kind of push when it’s supposed to be winning a “Yes” vote in a referendum? It’s healthy to be critical of the government, and the UCP has offered many things to critique. Being obsessively opposed to the premier as Rath has been only sours those voters who are in the middle, and the movement must win. If a person truly thinks Smith must be replaced, the best time to begin that campaign is on October 20. When the referendum is done.Finally, Jeff Rath has gone on a rampage, attacking the Western Standard. The Western Standard is by far the most independence-friendly publication in Canada and carries articles and columns of value to the movement from a variety of reporters and columnists. Rath’s blow-up won’t stop the Western Standard from being supportive of independence perspectives, but it certainly doesn’t help with the communication wars already happening.I wrote a column last weekend that was critical of the impact of the Centurion Project mess, and Rath had an internet meltdown, snapping and shouting conspiracies. I only wish Carney and Smith were tossing me all the money Rath alleges. I wouldn’t have to drive a Hyundai Venue to events. His behaviour was nothing less than unhinged, and he even derided me as a failed pizza cook. I must say right now, I was a very good pizza cook, and I am proud of that.For those saying we should keep this internal and stop bringing it out in public, let me say we have tried. I went months ignoring Rath’s posts on X, swiping at me, but I have finally had enough..A meeting was held with some of the most prominent Western political and media faces nearly a year ago to see how a united independence movement could be formed. The meeting began well, but unfortunately devolved into a mess as Rath went on a shouting tirade, snapping at pretty much everybody in the room. His possessiveness of what he feels is his movement was striking. It killed the meeting, and many of those in attendance gave up on participating further in the movement after that.The time for trying to reason with Rath is long gone. The ability to ignore him is no longer viable. He is harming the independence movement and must be called out. I understand and value free speech. I am not calling for Rath’s cancellation or firing. But he cannot be allowed to appear to speak for the movement any longer. It must be clear that he only speaks for himself, and he does so from the sidelines. If the movement can’t control its own messaging and excise damaging elements within it now, the chance of a positive vote for independence this fall is nil.