Opinion

MORGAN: The BC election is a warning for Albertans

David Eby's historic blunder proves voters will punish political opportunism.
From left to right: BC Green Party leader Emily Lowan, former BC NDP leader David Eby, Conservative Party of BC leader Lorne Doerkson, CentreBC leader Elenore Sturko, and OneBC leader Dallas Brodie.
From left to right: BC Green Party leader Emily Lowan, former BC NDP leader David Eby, Conservative Party of BC leader Lorne Doerkson, CentreBC leader Elenore Sturko, and OneBC leader Dallas Brodie.Image courtesy of ChatGPT
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Alberta
David Eby
Bc Conservatives
Independence
Opinion
Opinion Column
Lorne Doerkson
2026 BC election
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