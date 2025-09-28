MORGAN: The Carney government is floundering

With half a year having passed under Carney’s leadership, the Liberal government appears as directionless and inept as it ever was under Trudeau’s guidance. Liberal strategists successfully convinced Canadians that the trade war with the United States was such an urgent issue, it could only be managed under the brilliant guidance of the economic wizard, Mark Carney. Voters in Eastern Canada forgot about the decade of ineptitude under the Trudeau regime and kept the Liberals in power.To say Carney has underperformed is an understatement.Carney’s tactics on the trade war have been hopelessly weak and ineffective. Despite campaigning on being a tough-talking “elbows up” sort of leader, Carney has offered nothing but capitulation while Trump imposes and removes tariffs upon Canada at will. The Canadian counter tariffs were dropped and Carney has been reduced to begging for Trump’s goodwill while Canadian industries suffer..BARCLAY: Canada is a failing state.Carney’s failures in economic diplomacy aren’t just limited to the United States. Canola farmers are taking a $2 billion hit due to Liberal tariffs on Chinese cars to protect a Canadian made EV industry that doesn’t exist.While Carney insists, he wants to facilitate the development of Canadian resource industries, he refuses to remove the legislation choking those sectors. The tanker ban and no-more-pipelines bill are still in place yet Carney pretends to be mystified as to why no private investors have been willing to step up and build pipelines in the country..Energy sector investment has been chilled due to the looming emissions cap. Why invest in an industry when the government plans to make it illegal to produce over a certain amount of product?Carney has hinted at reconsidering the cap but his senior bureaucrats are making the case to keep it. The Liberals also just voted down a motion to remove the cap. This mixed messaging fosters instability and rattles investor confidence in every industry. Does Carney have control of this issue and does he have a plan or not?Crime has been a growing concern for Canadians for years and the Carney government has been paying lip service to it while doing nothing. The Attorney General embarrassed himself when he told Canadians they don’t have a right to defend themselves, just before a crime wave hit which left a man dead and a child molested in two separate home invasions. The Liberals then voted down a motion to crack down on violent repeat offenders..ALBERS: Moments that define us.On the unity front, the Liberals have inexplicably opened the door to a potential constitutional crisis when they asked the courts to put limits on the use of the notwithstanding clause. If the courts comply, Quebec nationalists will go ballistic, as will the independence movements in Alberta and Saskatchewan. While that may not be a bad development in the long run, why on earth is Carney inflaming it?Carney insists on maintaining Trudeau’s attempted gun ban despite the policy being an utter failure since it was announced. The government continues to extend the deadline while the public safety minister has admitted that the gun grab is unenforceable..At the end of July, Carney indicated he would recognize Palestinian statehood under the preconditions that Hamas released the hostages, disarmed, and removed themselves from power. Hamas did none of those things so Carney simply shrugged and recognized their statehood anyway.Carney hasn’t been proving himself to be a leader. He is instead proving himself to be a feckless wimp. He has established a pattern of making strong policy statements and drawing lines in the sand, only to jump backwards as soon as he experiences pressure..AMBLER: On the necessity of destroying Hamas.A sudden flurry of resignations from senior Liberal MPs gives the impression they see a bleak outlook ahead of them. Clearly, Carney hasn’t instilled confidence in the Liberal ranks, and the rats are starting to flee while they can. Even Trudeau managed to keep his members loyal to him.The looming disaster scaring Liberal loyalists away is likely the budget deficit, which is expected to surpass $68 billion. It is a staggering number indicating gross fiscal mismanagement. While Carney has used the word austerity when speaking of the budget, he has done nothing but cut cheques from the taxpayer’s account since assuming power. It’s the lazy way to try to govern and it will lead to an economic crash..Even Trudeau never imagined running a deficit anywhere nearly as high as what Carney has managed to do in six months.The truly frightening part of the situation is that it likely will be years before Canada can free itself from the yoke of Carney’s callow and limp governance. Just imagine the damage he will manage to cause with a few more years to fumble around.Canada is broken and likely beyond repair. As this becomes more evident to Canadians, we can expect independence movements in provinces to grow. We can’t save it all, but we can save parts of it. Elbows up indeed..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). 