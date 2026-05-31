Opinion

MORGAN: The ‘duty to consult’ the indigenous is hamstringing the nation

From pipelines to provincial referendums, Ottawa’s ever-expanding duty to consult is turning minority approval into an unofficial constitutional requirement.
Former BC Green Party MLA Adam Olsen rises in the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia while wearing traditional regalia during debate on first reading of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, October 24, 2019, in Victoria, British Columbia.
Former BC Green Party MLA Adam Olsen rises in the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia while wearing traditional regalia during debate on first reading of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, October 24, 2019, in Victoria, British Columbia.Legislative Assembly of British Columbia video still; illustration enhanced by Alex Zoltan
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