Tipping has been a part of North American culture for generations. When you drill down and look at it objectively, it’s a weird practice but it is ingrained in us for some services. Now and then we would hear of some movement or another calling for the end of the practice, but it never really would go anywhere.
Something has changed in the last few years though.
Tipping has expanded into non-traditional industries and the amounts being asked are growing. Consumers are feeling picked clean and they are right. Prices for everything are rising and we can’t afford to top up every purchase price with a 15% to 25% tip. It’s one thing to leave a tip for a server after spending an hour or two at a restaurant. It is quite another to expect a tip for a simple retail purchase.
I will offer a recent and somewhat embarrassing personal example.
I went to a specialty bakery in Calgary to buy keto diet friendly items.
This bakery had signs on their outside door and plastered all over inside bragging of how they are a “living wage” employer. I shrugged and entered. What they pay their employees is their business.
I quickly witnessed what comes with paying a “living wage” in a bakery. The loaf of keto friendly sourdough bread rang in at an eye-popping $16. I gulped but decided to purchase the bread and get the hell out. That’s the first embarrassment. I should have just stopped my purchase when I saw the price.
When I was handed the payment pad, the all too common prompts for tips were on the screen with the lowest being 15%. What the hell did the bored looking kid behind the counter do to earn a tip?
I thought, 'I’ll show him!' I chose the manual option and only left a one-dollar tip!
That was the second embarrassment. If it bothered me, why did I leave a tip?
We are so conditioned to tip. I felt almost shamed into leaving at least a little something. A ridiculous notion and I should know better. I hope I learned something there.
Businesses that didn’t traditionally command tips have been using the option on their payment pads to try and supplement staff wages. It helps them try to reduce sticker shock for customers as inflation forces them to raise prices, but it is a disingenuous way to go about it. The payment machines make it easy to slip tips in as an option without asking for them directly.
I even heard of somebody being prompted for a tip for an item they ordered online. It’s getting ridiculous.
Tipping needs to be reined in but not eliminated as some have called for. It has crept into the wrong businesses and consumers need to stop indulging them. I am already guilty of that.
In some service-based industries though, tipping should remain.
I look at tipping as something that should be considered if the person has had an extended direct experience with the service provider. In that I mean, with a restaurant or bar server who communicates, converses and serves a table for periods that could last hours. A bartender who listens to a person laying out the challenges of their lives and lends a sympathetic ear. A tour guide who spends an entire afternoon showing sites and narrating what’s behind them. A cab driver who offers good conversation on the ride and lends tips for local attractions. A hair dresser who spends an hour with a client. You can see the theme here right? The tip is for the interaction and only when the interaction goes above and beyond the basic service or product.
With a tip, you are choosing to pay a bonus for your consumer experience.
Tipping is the ultimate form of merit pay. The consumer is in full control. They can directly influence the compensation of the person offering them a service and it incentivizes the worker to do as good a job as possible.
When I owned a pub, it was easy to see which servers and bartenders gave the best service. Some consistently brought in as much as 20% to 30% in tips more than other workers and the formula was simple. Just be friendly, attentive and polite. That can be harder than one thinks. As a business owner, the tip levels gave me a visible measure of who gave the customers the best dining experience and of course ensured those servers got as many prime shifts as possible. Customers won. The server won. And I as an owner won.
Many restaurants have tried to go with tip free models. It always fails. Earls in Calgary tried it a few years ago and it only lasted a few months. While they paid a much higher hourly rate to servers to compensate for the lack of tips, the ambitious servers quit and went to restaurants where they could earn tips. The servers remaining were those who preferred to kill time and earn hourly wages. Service levels went down while prices shot up. The restaurant had to return to the old way and fast as customers fled the expensive, low-service experience.
People like to point out that tipping isn’t the standard in some other countries. That is true but in my travel experience, I also found the service dropped as well. While in Australia for example, unless you are in a formal and expensive restaurant, you have to order and pay at a window and then fetch your own food when it is ready. It's a fast food style experience. Meanwhile the prices are rather high. I would rather tip and have table service. I missed it while I was down there. If I am going to do nothing but self-service, I may as well just get takeout and go home.
The only way to change the trend in tipping is for consumers to put their feet and wallets down on the issue. Refuse to tip for retail services and only tip in service based industries. Government can’t ban tipping and its well out of their role anyway. Who are they to tell me who I can give my own money to?
We have let the practice of tipping spread too far and it is up to us to bring it back where it belongs. There is a place for tipping and the practice is worth keeping.
I will check myself before habitually tipping from here on in.
And I sure as hell won’t spend $16 for a loaf of bread again. I like to learn things the hard way but I do learn.
(8) comments
I am often surprised at places where the tip function comes up automatically and have to force myself to look carefully at the pinpad screen and take a moment to think about it, rather than feeling rushed to push the 15% button because it is quicker. Thanks for the article - now I have more to think about, it IS about service.
I also think it’s interesting how when you get takeout at restaurants they ask for a tip as well. What have they done other than provide the bare minimum service to provide me with a product? But I guess the payment terminal is the same one used as for people dining in.
Tip the amount you think appropriate, and that can be 0. This isn't complicated.
Whatever you do don't forget to tip your movers if they do a good job. The work is hard and spotty so they work for tips. Thank you.
Another I HATE is tipping for pick-up/take out! Driving to pick-up your order in -30 weather and they want a tip for something you haven't even tasted while the Door Dash guys pick-up the same food at a discounted regular price....
Nobody forces anyone to tip excessively. There are certain instances where a gratuity is included in the price but that information is always provided up front before the service is provided.
I needed to have a car towed to the shop for repair. Payment is due when the truck comes to tow the car, but I was surprised that the machine asked for a tip before proceeding with the payment. I did not think this was a tipable service and I didn't know if the service was going to be good. But then thought; what will they do to the car if I don't tip? So I tipped to ensure that the car got to the garage in one piece. It shouldn't happen that way.
I no longer tip on my credit card- I leave $0 and I tell the server that.
The main reason being is now Mr. Trudeau is also charging EI and CPP on their tips, (above the tax they must also pay)and then the employer has to match the EI X 1.2 and the CPP X 1.6- No way will I support Trudeau taking any of my 'thanks' to the server. I tip strictly in cash and tell the server to put it in their pocket and don't tell anyone.
Suggestion: The tip line should be changed to the 'gift' line, since gifts are not taxable.
I do not give 15% of the total- I give about 10% of the total for good service since I refuse to tip on the total value which includes another government 13.5% in taxes.
Usually I will round up to the next number- ie: $35 up to $40 in cash etc.
I have no problem paying servers for a job well done but not for self serve anything.
Once the government takes a piece, I am out and I will not support.
I was a waiter for years and I had to live on tips, so I made sure my service was stellar and I made out pretty well; but some never tip and some are almost insulting in the amount, but that's the game; you take your chances.
Give good service and keep the government and the owners out of it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.