Tip gouging
Tipping has been a part of North American culture for generations. When you drill down and look at it objectively, it’s a weird practice but it is ingrained in us for some services. Now and then we would hear of some movement or another calling for the end of the practice, but it never really would go anywhere.

Something has changed in the last few years though.

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

I am often surprised at places where the tip function comes up automatically and have to force myself to look carefully at the pinpad screen and take a moment to think about it, rather than feeling rushed to push the 15% button because it is quicker. Thanks for the article - now I have more to think about, it IS about service.

fpenner
fpenner

I also think it’s interesting how when you get takeout at restaurants they ask for a tip as well. What have they done other than provide the bare minimum service to provide me with a product? But I guess the payment terminal is the same one used as for people dining in.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Tip the amount you think appropriate, and that can be 0. This isn't complicated.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Whatever you do don't forget to tip your movers if they do a good job. The work is hard and spotty so they work for tips. Thank you.

Mal-In-Cal
Mal-In-Cal

Another I HATE is tipping for pick-up/take out! Driving to pick-up your order in -30 weather and they want a tip for something you haven't even tasted while the Door Dash guys pick-up the same food at a discounted regular price....

Unacceptable Dogpounder
Unacceptable Dogpounder

Nobody forces anyone to tip excessively. There are certain instances where a gratuity is included in the price but that information is always provided up front before the service is provided.

kmb
kmb

I needed to have a car towed to the shop for repair. Payment is due when the truck comes to tow the car, but I was surprised that the machine asked for a tip before proceeding with the payment. I did not think this was a tipable service and I didn't know if the service was going to be good. But then thought; what will they do to the car if I don't tip? So I tipped to ensure that the car got to the garage in one piece. It shouldn't happen that way.

eshea
eshea

I no longer tip on my credit card- I leave $0 and I tell the server that.

The main reason being is now Mr. Trudeau is also charging EI and CPP on their tips, (above the tax they must also pay)and then the employer has to match the EI X 1.2 and the CPP X 1.6- No way will I support Trudeau taking any of my 'thanks' to the server. I tip strictly in cash and tell the server to put it in their pocket and don't tell anyone.

Suggestion: The tip line should be changed to the 'gift' line, since gifts are not taxable.

I do not give 15% of the total- I give about 10% of the total for good service since I refuse to tip on the total value which includes another government 13.5% in taxes.

Usually I will round up to the next number- ie: $35 up to $40 in cash etc.

I have no problem paying servers for a job well done but not for self serve anything.

Once the government takes a piece, I am out and I will not support.

I was a waiter for years and I had to live on tips, so I made sure my service was stellar and I made out pretty well; but some never tip and some are almost insulting in the amount, but that's the game; you take your chances.

Give good service and keep the government and the owners out of it.

