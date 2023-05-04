Hallway care
The story is the same across the entire country. 

Every province in Canada has greatly increased health spending in the last five years yet every province in Canada is facing overwhelmed and short-staffed health care systems. 

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

retiredpop
retiredpop

Like all things managed by the government Canada's health care system is a disaster. It cannot be fixed by throwing more money at it because the bureaucrats just suck it up by hiring more bureaucrats. We need a private/public system.

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

This article rearranges deck chairs on the Titanic.

Half of a person's health costs are incurred in the last year of life. With an aging population many western countries will soon spend 100% of tax revenues on support for seniors, including health care. This burden, imposed on the young, results in too few children being born and in mass immigration to make up for the missing kids.

The elderly do well to resolve to take no medical care except pain killers and to demand the government direct the savings to the young.

waltsproduce
waltsproduce

Agree.

stefansun
stefansun

Well stated Cory. Its a sacred cow. Special government reports repeatedly published over the last several decades prove a need for a new paradigm of healthcare delivery but all we get is bricks and mortar. The western medicine approach is a catastrophe with chronic illness increasing versus decreasing but the pharmaceutical companies are getting richer off the income for drugs supposedly essential for improving the lives of chronically ill people. Doctors will not let go of their protocols for treatment. Those that choose to practise alternative methods are ostracized. The white cloak is getting tarnished Cory and is looking tired and bedraggled. Lets bring in new perspectives on alternative treatments and gauge their efficacy. Many Albertans are quietly finding alternative solutions and pay out of pocket for a service they feel is beneficial to improving their health and even in some cases life saving.

