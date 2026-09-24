Opinion

MORGAN: The independence movement is here to stay

Federalist critics misread basic democracy when they expect Alberta independence advocates to fold up shop after a single vote.
Alberta Rally
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Alberta
Independence
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
October 19 Referendum
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