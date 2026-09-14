Opinion

MORGAN: The knock on the door — is Canada becoming the UK?

When police start investigating internet speech for hurt feelings, Canada is taking a dangerous page out of the authoritarian playbook.
Still from circulating video posted by Tanya Gaw
Still from circulating video posted by Tanya GawTanya Gaw / X
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British Columbia
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