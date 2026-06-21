Opinion

MORGAN: The latest racial consultation ruling will destroy Canada's economy — and nobody is reporting it

As judges raise the bar higher with every ruling, governments and businesses are discovering that no amount of indigenous consultation is ever enough to guarantee approval.
Opaskwayak Cree Nation Chief Maureen Brown shoots the flaming arrow as part of the opening ceremonies at the community's annual Opaskwayak Indigenous Days celebration, the first woman to do so. Cory Morgan makes the case that Western independence would work well for Indigenous people
Opaskwayak Cree Nation Chief Maureen Brown shoots the flaming arrow as part of the opening ceremonies at the community's annual Opaskwayak Indigenous Days celebration, the first woman to do so. Cory Morgan makes the case that Western independence would work well for Indigenous peopleMinnow + Moon Photography Courtesy CBC
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