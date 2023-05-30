Danielle Smith

Danielle Smith has gone against all conventional wisdom and political advice. She has ignored polls, pundits and academics that all predicted her political demise and in dismissing all those naysayers, she has found herself elected as Alberta's premier with a majority government at her disposal, albeit a reduced one. 

When Smith invoked the late Ralph Klein in referencing his "miracle on the prairie", she wasn't drawing an unfair parallel. The similarities between the 1993 general election won by Klein and the 2023 election in Alberta are remarkable. 

Cadman Weyland
Cadman Weyland

The NDP can't blame vote splitting for their loss. Second place in a 2 man race can't be viewed as any kind of success.

And Alberta is now top to bottom blue, most of them very strong wins indeed, in the thousands.

Except for Edmonton, where they now have all of the seats. But even if they get 100% of the votes in Edmonton next term, they won't improve there by even one seat.

And except for Calgary, where they took most of the seats from this election. They can still improve a little there next term, but not much. And their wins in many Calgary ridings were skin-of-their-teeth squeaked-out wins. The two southernmost ridings they won by 7 votes and 30 votes. And several other ridings were by 100 - 200 votes. So unless the UCP makes some huge mistakes in Calgary, it looks like the NDP has more room for more losses there next term than more wins.

The NDP is essentially now contained in the two pop centers. The rest of Alberta is just too totally blue, as Alberta has always been., and very strongly so. The NDP seems to be ebbing back into quiet (likely not!! LOL!) irrelevance.

Last night's results were an enormous relief to me. I had no idea how tense I was through the late part of the campaign. And I think many people throughout the rest of Canada can look to this example and take heart there is still hope for their provinces.

Congrats Danielle and the UCP!!!

RigPig
RigPig

She must protect the oil and gas industry at all costs and align herself with Moe on this and other threats from the zealots in the East.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Cory, this is exactly what will happen, Smith will be attacked by the powerful government unions, the MSM, and even people in her own party. She needs to clean house, get rid of all the deep state backstabbers in AHS, be tough with MSM, if Notley doesn’t have to talk to WS, Rebel and TNN, why does Smith need to talk to CBC, Globull or CTV? None of those gave her positive articles, so why waste time with them? She could stick with real media instead. Next sue needs to fight like he|| against tge Castro/Jughead alliance that is full steam ahead against Alberta and the west. She has her work cut out for her, but with our support she will accomplish our goals for us. I have never been more proud of my MLA as I am of Smith, she is tough as nails.

JesseLivermore
JesseLivermore

Her floor crossing was right - it was just too soon. It ended up happening.

I think she deserves a bit more credit - if Kenney was leader in this election - would he have won?

Let's take the win - it is huge. Let's build from here. This can be the start of a new dynasty.

Long live the UCP. Rachel is done.

free the west
free the west

Not just health care and the pension plan. Policing and our own tax collection. And immigration as well. Just like Quebec.

