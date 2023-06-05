NWMP

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted police. To mark this milestone, federal Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino's office released a short, terse statement. RCMP members were thanked for their service, then a stick was poked in the eye of the force with the statement: "In marking this anniversary, the RCMP is reflecting on its past with humility, recognizing that in 150 years there are a lot of accomplishments to be proud of, while also acknowledging that the RCMP has played a role in some of Canada’s most difficult and dark moments." 

Canadians can no longer enjoy symbols of national pride without a caveat being attached reminding them to hang their heads in collective shame for actions of past generations. Nothing can be celebrated any longer without some mourning attached to it. 

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

jokeco68
jokeco68

The hypocrisy of this abomination government is always setting new highs. While they constantly criticize sins of the past they are currently committing acts of treason on a daily basis never before seen. I suppose distraction is a key fundamental of Truedolt and his minions

guest714
guest714

They must have refused to do something for the liberal government. Now their being shamed would be my guess. When Marco rolls out the legal property theft from Canadian citizens I would assume that will be the end of that police force. They will be very disliked by alot of Canadians that previously respected them. At this point the only way they will be saving their organization, would be doing there job and arresting some of these corrupt politicians

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

“We are all well aware there were historical wrongs and injustices committed by Canada and the RCMP was the enforcement arm of the government throughout those times.”

If we can’t count on the RCMP to stand up to the government when they are commuting “wrongs” against the people, then they don’t deserve the respect you think they do.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Never thought I would agree with anything out of Mendocino’s mouth. RCMP has become too big for its britches. We need local, accountable, electable police in Canada. Get the RCMP out of Alberta.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Bang on! Tearing down our nation....to what end? Some kind of global WEF/UN/WHO entity wielding totalitarian control? If central Canadians don't see it yet, the west will in fact have to act or yield to controlled poverty.

Tim W
Tim W

It's time to drop the cartoonish ideas of the past and face reality. In this casr Mendicino is largely correct. The RCMP is simply a politically directed federal state police force with a reputation of protecting government. They will literally do anything they are directed to do to citizens.

Hymie_Rubenstein
Hymie_Rubenstein

An outstanding piece of commentary that can be fleshed out for its historical truths by reading the following just published essay written by Robert MacBain: https://c2cjournal.ca/2023/05/how-the-north-west-mounted-police-the-forerunner-of-canadas-rcmp-saved-the-blackfoot-people-from-extinction/.

