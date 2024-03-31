MORGAN: The Trudeau government has hit lame-duck mode and will make us pay dearly for it

Trudeau’s Liberals have moved the proposed 2025 general election date ahead by a week to ensure 80 members of Parliament, who wouldn’t previously have qualified, will now be eligible for the gold-plated federal pension plan. The Liberals are claiming they moved the date because it clashes with a religious holiday. That’s simply a load of bunk. They were well aware of that holiday when they set the date years ago.So, what changed? The Liberals are facing the reality that they haven’t a hope of winning the next election. Their poll numbers have collapsed and continue to migrate downward. Even if they unload their wildly unpopular leader, they likely can’t keep the ship from sinking. Many are quick to point out that most of the MPs who will qualify for pensions due to the date change are Conservative members. While this is true, it doesn’t really matter because those members are looking at comfortably being re-elected. The change was made for the Liberal MPs who will be either fleeing or losing their seats in the next election.While it is a good thing that the writing is on the wall for this terrible administration, the Liberal move also signals they have entered lame-duck mode and that will be costly for all of us. The only thing worse for us than a Liberal government that’s trying to win an election is a Liberal government that isn’t trying any more.Justin Trudeau isn’t a thoughtful or pragmatic prime minister. He is a simple man driven by ideology. He will be pushing his obsessive agenda of trying to battle climate change through carbon taxes and attempting to buy international respect for himself by transferring Canadian tax dollars to other nations. Trudeau’s efforts will fail but he is willing to spend citizens into penury trying. With Trudeau convinced he won’t win the next election, he will focus on trying to build a legacy for himself and we all will suffer dearly for it.Justin’s father Pierre notoriously appointed more than 70 of his pals to plum government positions during his last couple of months in power. It was a poison pill that crippled his successor, John Turner’s chance of winning the next election but Trudeau didn’t care. He just wanted to ensure his friends were well-cared for on the taxpayer’s dime.If Pierre Trudeau did that much damage in a couple months as a lame-duck leader, just think of what his son will do with a year and a half to play with.Cabinet ministers will be doing the same. We can expect a flurry of sole-sourced contracts to well-connected Liberal companies. Yes, I know this has been happening for years, but now that the party has lost hope of re-election, they will become even more bold and blatant with their influence peddling and favours for friends.Liberal cronies will be jammed into high-paying positions within Crown corporations and if those positions run out, don’t be surprised if new Crown corporations are created. Judges, ambassadors and countless special envoys with high-paying roles but indeterminate agendas or obligations will receive appointments.Things in Canada are looking bad economically and socially but prepare for them to get worse. We got where we are today through the actions of a government that was trying (albeit poorly) to implement policy while garnering favour among citizens. Now, we face a year-and-a-half of governance from a government that no longer even ostensibly cares what we think.We are about to acutely feel the pain of a system that gives people no means of imposing accountability upon governments between elections. Even if Trudeau’s support dropped to 5% nationally, we would be stuck with him until either he chooses to step down or calls an election. Clearly, Jagmeet Singh will never bring him down. Singh is as close to power as he will ever get and he knows it. He won’t rock that boat.Let’s not forget that according to the constitution, Trudeau could theoretically hang on until the fall of 2026 before having to call an election. The election date can be adjusted at any time as the Liberals have just proven.Sunny ways are long gone. Trudeau said as much in his clumsy and awkward way recently when he said its not his job to be popular as he tried to defend his failing carbon tax. He is convincing himself that he is martyring his political career for the larger cause of battling climate change. He thinks he is saving the world and that history will look upon his actions kindly even if the voters don’t. He is wrong of course, but nothing will convince him otherwise now. There is nothing more dangerous than a person who feels they have nothing to lose. Canada is now facing an entire government that feels that way. We are in for some tough times.