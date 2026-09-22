Opinion

MORGAN: The University of Calgary’s assessment of Alberta’s independence costs is the least flawed to date

The report models the risks of leaving Confederation in detail while giving far less scrutiny to the future economic and fiscal costs of the status quo.
Alberta Economic Landscape
Alberta Economic LandscapeImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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