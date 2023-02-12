WEF 15 minute city 2
World Economic Forum

The concept of 15-minute cities has been making news as authoritarian-minded city planners and urbanists push the plan in the developed world.

The notion of 15-minute cities isn’t new and ideologically driven bureaucrats and politicians have been trying to implement this sort of thing for decades. With the World Economic Forum now promoting the concept, people have been sounding the alarm bells on it and they should.

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

(10) comments

guest310
guest310

three members in good standing with the WEF.

Notley, what do you think her hidden agenda would consist of.

Singh leader of NDP

Trudeau, what would be his agenda as he bows to Klaus.

Report Add Reply
guest714
guest714

The world economic forum is the biggest enemy to the Canadian public bar none. Anybody that is on Board with this 15 min city idea is ether a complete idiot or brain dead.

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

for Kmb--what makes you think that you "need" that sheet of plywood? So, either it will be declared "non-essential" (or some equavalent) and wont be within your 15 minutes, or else the State will have to mandate a lumber store to locate within your 15 minutes, whether it loses money or not. See---easy peasy.

Report Add Reply
Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Morgan hit's it out of the park again! 15 minute cities are antithetical to freedom, growth and prosperity. It really is a return to the middle ages complete with the misery, poverty and constant threat of starvation.

Report Add Reply
donwilson8000
donwilson8000

Agree. If this isn’t stopped in the very near future, it will take a more violent mode of civil uprising the longer we wait.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

"They won’t literally block people from leaving, but want to create a regulatory form of an iron-curtain to try and stem the flow."

This statement is untrue. They fully intend to block the roads and set up check points. They are already doing this in England. They have blocked the roads and are taking photos of peoples license plates who try to leave and I suspect over time these barricades will be maned by armed gaurds. Residents have resorted to smashing the cameras, destroying the barricades, and putting duck tape on their license plates just to get to work every morning. I say again sharing this country with the communists is not sustainable. We just can't keep lying to ourselves thinking we can peacefully share space with these physcos. Eventually this all has to come to a head.

Report Add Reply
KiltConservative
KiltConservative

We pay municipal taxes on the entire community we live in therefore we are entitled to use every inch of that community if we want to.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

These left wing, clueless mayors in Calgary and Edmonton are actually incompetent enough to try to implement this.

Report Add Reply
bill.moulton
bill.moulton

The same people who have turned most big cities into shitholes are the ones who have this all figured out. What could go wrong?

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

How do I get that sheet of plywood home from Home Depot by walking or on my bike? [beam][beam]

Report Add Reply

