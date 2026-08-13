Opinion

MORGAN: The WNBA finally became interesting, but for the wrong reason

From physical safety to locker room integrity, professional women's sports have become ground zero for the debate over transgender participation.
Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom
Former NBA player Enes Kanter FreedomX screenshot
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Basketball
Transgender Athletes
Opinion
Opinion Column
Women's Sports
men in women's sports
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