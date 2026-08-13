MORGAN: The WNBA finally became interesting, but for the wrong reason

I have never paid close attention to the NBA. Watching basketball has never really been my thing. I haven’t tracked the growth of the WNBA (women’s league) as a professional league, though I have peripherally noted it has been becoming more popular over the years, with colourful sports personalities emerging from within it. Suddenly, though, I am watching the WNBA like a hawk because it has become ground zero in the battleground between extreme trans-activists and common sense.Basketball is a physical sport involving direct contact between participants that often becomes rough. The size and strength of the athletes are critical components for competitiveness. Smaller players will be shoved aside, or the gameplay will literally go over their heads, which is why players at the professional level are all large.The statistics kept in professional leagues help illustrate the vast physiological differences between male and female players. The average height of an NBA player is 6’7”, and the average weight is 216 pounds. In the women’s league, the average height is 6’1”, and the average weight is 170 pounds. The difference is stark.Only in the imaginary utopia of trans-ideology can it be conceived that physiological men wouldn’t have a distinct advantage when playing in a women’s league. Yet that’s exactly the narrative trans-activists are putting out there. Could you imagine a game where even three men of NBA proportions were playing on a team within the WNBA? The game wouldn’t even be close, and the possibility of a woman being seriously injured would be high..All a man must do to be considered a woman by trans activists is to state he is a woman. There’s no need for surgery, treatments, or even shaving off a beard, for that matter. If a person identifies as a woman, their declaration is to be considered inviolate despite biological reality. The “follow the science” crowd really falls off the rails with this issue. While individuals may choose to indulge the declaration of womanhood from a man as they please, it becomes problematic when sports or institutions offer recognition to self-declared women. This is how men entered sexual assault shelters for women and impregnated women in prisons. It’s also how women’s sports are being destroyed.Two former NBA players have decided to put the absurdity to the test. Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White have publicly declared they now identify as women and will stand for the WNBA draft in 2027. By the definitions set out by the woke, it would be a human rights crime to deny White and Freedom their right to play within the league. Who are they to say these aspiring athletes aren’t women?While your average two-year-old can tell the difference between a woman and a man, the question has flummoxed the WNBA administration. WNBA League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert sent a memo to teams stating that a task force of team presidents and general managers would discuss transgender athlete participation. The league expressly says only women may play within it but has neglected to define what a woman is.Even if the league finds common sense and tries to ban men from participation, any formal changes will require collective bargaining with the players’ association. Many women within the players’ association are hyper-woke and practice what Gad Saad terms “suicidal empathy.” They would rather destroy their league than admit men aren’t women.The debate has been playing out on the court..Sophie Cunningham is a star player and fan favourite with the Indiana Fever. She has been outspoken that biological men should not compete in women’s sports. In recent comments, she said she wants to “protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”Cunningham’s statements of simple truths have put a target on her back on the court from woke players.On August 8, during a Fever vs. Chicago Sky game, Sky guard DiJonai Carrington viciously assaulted Cunningham in front of the net, causing minor injury. Carrington was ejected from the game for the assault, and she quickly posted on X that she had been ejected due to “white privilege.” The usual case to be made by the woke and weak. Hard to swallow considering over 80% of the league is made up of women of colour.Sports Illustrated reported on the assault with a vile headline saying Cunningham was a victim of karma. In other words, they said she was asking for it due to her views that men shouldn’t play in women’s sports.Amateur sports have been slowly but surely banning men from participating in women’s categories. Now the issue is in the hands of professional leagues.Will common sense win the day with the WNBA, or will they tear down the league they have built on an absurd point of principle?Whatever the outcome, it has made women’s basketball interesting to watch, if nothing else.