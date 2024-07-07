MORGAN: The world is swinging right

Around the world, nations that traditionally have swung left-wing are swinging back to the right in elections. Media outlets in every nation are howling about the trend and label every newly elected leader and party as “far-right” while not realizing they are only strengthening the resolve of citizens to wipe the woke from their government halls. Italy, Finland, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, and the Czech Republic have all elected conservative governments much to the horror of global elites. Establishment media outlets are aghast as France is about to democratically shed its left-wing leadership.Argentina made the biggest swing away from outright socialism with the election of Javier Milei who has acted without hesitation to cut the massive civil service and reform the government. Left-leaning pundits are terrified by the actions of Milei. They aren’t frightened that his policies will cause damage mind you, they are afraid his policies will succeed. His government is quickly unwinding the undying myth that socialism is sustainable.In the United States, Donald Trump is poised to return to power this fall and in Canada, the Trudeau government is poised to be crushed as soon as citizens are given the chance to vote on it. President Biden’s clear dementia and Justin Trudeau’s incompetence surely contributed to the dramatic decline in support for their respective parties, but it's more than that. North Americans have had enough of the woke politics and are pushing back.We have been asked to embrace the absurd for too long. Cancel culture has gagged people long enough and they are now ready to stand up and say the emperor has no clothes. Orwell’s 1984 was prescient in so many ways. He predicted the bizarre, state enforcement of linguistic nonsense when the government in the dystopian world he wrote of declared “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.” But even Orwell never predicted how ridiculous it would get though.People are sick of being told to disregard what they see with their own eyes and that the common sense conclusions they have made are wrong.Citizens are tired of being told that athletes with penises are actually women and its fair to allow them to compete with women in events.The claims of systemic racism are exhausting. In Chicago a black, lesbian extremist named Lori Lightfoot was elected as mayor. It’s surprising they didn’t cut off one of her legs to fill another checkbox. When she lost the next election, systemic racism was blamed and nobody questioned it. Never mind that she was replaced by a black man. We are expected to suspend reality.People can’t handle the economic abuse of “green” energy sources any longer. They won’t accept the myth that windmills can replace gasoline while energy bills shoot up.Rather than address deepening social issues in minority communities in North America, policing was blamed. The idiotic “defund the police” movement was embraced with catastrophic results in major cities in Canada and the USA. Only the woke can keep a straight face and tell us that reducing policing is the best way to deal with rising crime rates.While an addiction epidemic rages, the woke are telling us the solution is to provide a safer, free supply of drugs to addicts. The cities that embraced this have created dystopian ghettos populated with zombie like addicts who are dying in record numbers. There is no such thing as a safe supply and citizens know it.In San Francisco, one of the most vibrant cities in North America has been gutted as the woke have decriminalized petty crime. Citizens and businesses alike are fleeing.The biggest lie of all is that mass immigration is sustainable and isn’t causing socioeconomic havoc. People are capable of seeing what’s happening on their streets and they understand the economic havoc being caused through unrestrained immigration. Particularly when most of the immigrants are coming from cultures that have serious challenges integrating into nations with modern human rights practices.While supplies in housing, healthcare, education, and all social services decline, citizens have had it with ivory tower arseholes chiding them for their concerns and telling them it has nothing to do with the floods of immigrants.It’s not racist to ask the government to tap the brakes and slow the rate of immigration but that’s what a person will be accused of every time. People have had enough.Rather than trying to understand and address why citizens are democratically evicting woke administrations from their countries, the elitists in media and academia are scolding citizens. They accuse people of everything from racism to selfishness to extremism. They spit out the word “populism” as if it’s a terrible thing when what they really despise is democracy. They loathe the very idea that the unwashed masses can impose their will through elections. They had best be wary, if the majority can’t effect change democratically, they will bring it about through less peaceful means. They won’t be stopped.Everything goes in cycles. The world is on the brink of another heyday of conservative leadership as we saw in the 1980s with Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher and Brian Mulroney.Hopefully the democratic course correction goes as smoothly as possible as citizens shed the idiocy of woke, socialism around the world. The change in course will be a positive for us all, as long as the establishment allows democracy to run its course. If democracy is denied, the transition could be uglier. But it’s coming all the same.