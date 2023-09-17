Trudeau

After days of awkward moments, missed events and lost opportunities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s trip to India to the G20 summit mercifully came to an end.

Except it didn’t.

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

guest1226
guest1226

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC8fkqtj9PE

In India the speculation is that drugs were discovered in the Canadian government jet. The reporter in the video above, goes into a lots of detail explaining aspects of the official story that do not add up.

guest1228
guest1228

Canada was refuced to a backwater socialist state the day he was voted in by the liberal lovers.

rianc
rianc

It is amazing that our most of our media is finally figuring it out that Trudeau is a failure on the international stage. World leaders had figured out in the second year that Trudeau had nothing to offer to discussions, so he was left out. Then any discussions with Trudeau were to tell him what was happening and what Canada needed to do. Unfortunately still a lot of Eastern Canada still like the idiot and intend to Lieberal again. It is only in Western Canada that no one has time for Trudumb and his failed policies.

loga
loga

Let's remember, Canada is a country of two parts, Eastern Canada and Western Canada. It is Eastern Canadian voters who installed this dolt to the highest office in the country--not once, but twice. What does that say about their intellect and character.

retiredpop
retiredpop

If I knew anyone in Ontario and the Maritimes I would be sharing this article with them. Trudeau does not deserve any support at all in the next federal election.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

retiredpop: I was born and raised in Northern Ontario; thank God I had the good sense to come to Alberta in 1973. I don't back to Ontario very often, but if I shared this article with my family and friends in Ontario, it would do no good. They are fully indoctrinated Lib/NDP fools and call Albertans "knuckle-dragging rednecks." Ontario is the most heavily populated province in Canada; unfortunately, most of them are not very smart.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Proud Nuckle dragger here, id rather have a red neck in Alberta than my hand out in Ontario or Quebec.

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

A truthful well written article.

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

A lucid appraisal of our situation due to the fallout from voters installing this devisive idiot in power. I hope those, who voted for him, take responsibility for their decisions. But I'm not holding out much hope. Both the libs and ndp should have non-party status after the next election.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Ive got bad news for ya pal, 47% of Canadians currently still intend to vote for Libs or NDP in the next election. As much as we want to blame Justin Trudeau, the sad fact is that: Justin Trudeau is simply a symptom of the problem.

The average Canadian is stupid, lazy and scared of responsibility.

George Carlin used to say “think of how dumb the average person is and remember that half of them are dumber than that.”

Common Sense
Common Sense

JT is his mother’s boy. Bearing this in mind, we shouldn’t be surprised that he is a FOOL

