After days of awkward moments, missed events and lost opportunities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s trip to India to the G20 summit mercifully came to an end.
Except it didn’t.
To add insult to injury, the political gods decided to have the Trudeau’s plane breaking down to leave him stranded in India for two more days.
If years of Trudeau’s inept diplomacy weren’t enough to convince the world of Canada’s irrelevance on the world stage, the inability to get the prime minister back to Canada drove the point home.
No, Trudeau isn’t personally responsible for the upkeep of airplanes but the confusion caused when the plane broke down showed how Canada isn’t a nation to be taken seriously.
How many developed nations would find themselves utterly crippled for days trying to find alternative transportation for their leader in the event of a malfunction?
Trudeau has long had a cold relationship with India’s Prime Minister Modi.
He was snubbed by Modi during his catastrophic 2018 trip to India where he made international headlines with his ridiculous dress-up games and got a frosty reception from Modi during this latest trip.
After much arm bending, Trudeau managed to get a 10-minute, informal pull aside meeting with Modi. He then used that time to lecture Modi on foreign interference. In other words, he wasted Modi’s time on an issue that isn’t pressing to him.
For a reason yet to be disclosed, Canada had just paused trade negotiations with India. Giving India a figurative middle finger just days before a world summit didn’t exactly warm the waters before Trudeau’s visit.
Modi had many extended and private meetings with leaders from other countries during the summit. They discussed important trade and global affairs issues. India is a huge and growing economy. Nations are eager to develop relationships with India. Aside from Trudeau that is, who seems to go out of his way to antagonize them.
Still, even if Trudeau didn’t manage to make any progress with India on the trip, he had some important interactions with the leaders of other nations at the summit right?
Nope. Aside from some photo ops with other leaders including an awkward one where it appears President Biden is chewing him out, Trudeau doesn’t appear to have had any formal meetings with them.
The press were curious and blunt in asking Trudeau what he accomplished during the summit.
Trudeau stammered and offered a word salad about gender inclusion. While the gender pronoun issue is burning red hot among activists and left leaning Canadian press outlets, it doesn’t even register on the list of items to be considered by serious world leaders.
World leaders don’t take Trudeau seriously and by extension they don’t take Canada seriously.
Canada used to pride itself as a nation that punches above its weight on the international stage.
Past prime ministers performed diplomatic wonders at summits, our military was respected as a peacekeeper and our resources both human and natural were high in demand. In eight years, Justin Trudeau has wiped out that international goodwill on all fronts.
Trudeau can’t leave the country without embarrassing himself (and us).
From being chided by the Australian prime minister when he tried to turn discussions to his socks, to his awkward attempt at a three-way handshake in Washington, to his improv karaoke party during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral to his hot mic moment when he was caught tittering like a school boy and gossiping about then President Trump, Trudeau has consistently proven he doesn’t have the depth of intellect or character to be a player on the world stage.
Who can forget Xi Jinping chewing out Trudeau on the floor of a conference last spring or Trudeau standing on the outside looking in as leaders conferred during a recent G7 summit?
Serious world leaders won’t dedicate time to Trudeau beyond quick poses for pictures and it shows he is incapable of lining up meetings with them. This is harming Canada as we need international relationships to continue supplying our resources in a competitive global environment.
Canada needs a leader with depth and gravitas on the world stage.
Whenever Justin Trudeau’s term as prime minister finally ends, Canada will have a mountain of damage to repair. The domestic economic mess created by Trudeau will take decades to undo, while the international damage he did to Canada’s reputation may take generations to get over.
Once upon a time, people made a point of proudly displaying a Canadian flag when traveling overseas.
Now, they are more likely to keep subdued about where they come from lest they find themselves answering embarrassing questions on how the nation allowed itself to be governed by a fool for so long.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC8fkqtj9PE
In India the speculation is that drugs were discovered in the Canadian government jet. The reporter in the video above, goes into a lots of detail explaining aspects of the official story that do not add up.
Canada was refuced to a backwater socialist state the day he was voted in by the liberal lovers.
It is amazing that our most of our media is finally figuring it out that Trudeau is a failure on the international stage. World leaders had figured out in the second year that Trudeau had nothing to offer to discussions, so he was left out. Then any discussions with Trudeau were to tell him what was happening and what Canada needed to do. Unfortunately still a lot of Eastern Canada still like the idiot and intend to Lieberal again. It is only in Western Canada that no one has time for Trudumb and his failed policies.
Let's remember, Canada is a country of two parts, Eastern Canada and Western Canada. It is Eastern Canadian voters who installed this dolt to the highest office in the country--not once, but twice. What does that say about their intellect and character.
If I knew anyone in Ontario and the Maritimes I would be sharing this article with them. Trudeau does not deserve any support at all in the next federal election.
retiredpop: I was born and raised in Northern Ontario; thank God I had the good sense to come to Alberta in 1973. I don't back to Ontario very often, but if I shared this article with my family and friends in Ontario, it would do no good. They are fully indoctrinated Lib/NDP fools and call Albertans "knuckle-dragging rednecks." Ontario is the most heavily populated province in Canada; unfortunately, most of them are not very smart.
Proud Nuckle dragger here, id rather have a red neck in Alberta than my hand out in Ontario or Quebec.
A truthful well written article.
A lucid appraisal of our situation due to the fallout from voters installing this devisive idiot in power. I hope those, who voted for him, take responsibility for their decisions. But I'm not holding out much hope. Both the libs and ndp should have non-party status after the next election.
Ive got bad news for ya pal, 47% of Canadians currently still intend to vote for Libs or NDP in the next election. As much as we want to blame Justin Trudeau, the sad fact is that: Justin Trudeau is simply a symptom of the problem.
The average Canadian is stupid, lazy and scared of responsibility.
George Carlin used to say “think of how dumb the average person is and remember that half of them are dumber than that.”
JT is his mother’s boy. Bearing this in mind, we shouldn’t be surprised that he is a FOOL
