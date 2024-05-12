MORGAN: Trudeau has his eyes on your home equity

As national support for the Trudeau Liberals continues to plummet, Trudeau has become more unprincipled than ever while desperation sets in. The term ‘unhinged’ has often been applied to his behaviour and actions lately. Trudeau is hinting at going after the assets of older Canadians in a wealth redistribution scheme that could tear the nation to shreds. It’s becoming undeniable, his eye is turning toward the capital tied up in individual home ownership and he wants a piece of it.At a recent press event when asked about his capital gains tax hike, Trudeau hit a new low as he tried to inflame intergenerational division and envy. Trudeau’s last desperate hope in maintaining power in the next general election is to somehow regain the support of younger Canadians. The rising cost of living has been hammering everybody but it has been particularly tough on young people. Many economic pressures have been exacerbated due to years of terrible policies from the Liberals under Trudeau.Due to government debt, high taxes, low productivity and mass immigration, the dream of homeownership for most young Canadians has been shattered. Rather than try to fix the problems of his creation, Trudeau is trying to shift the blame to Canada’s older generation and the wealth they have accumulated over a lifetime of work.The words uttered by Trudeau were loaded. He said:“Older generations whose money works for them rather than working hard as young people are.”Trudeau is implying that older Canadians are living the high life on the backs of younger, working Canadians. He overlooks the reality that most of the people who currently have savings or home equity gained them through working hard and living responsibly for decades of their lives. He wants to fuel the fires of envy though and hopes young people become angry at prior generations.The hypocrisy and irony are outstanding as this tactic is being used by a trust fund baby who likely never bought his own groceries, much less had to worry about buying a home or saving for retirement.Next, Trudeau spoke to how he wants to somehow tilt the economy to favour a different generation when he said:“Make sure the people who have done the best over the past years in a society and an economy that’s tilted slightly towards them actually gets re-tilted towards young people.”Trudeau is hinting at a massive wealth redistribution scheme. The subject at hand is his capital gains tax hike, but even Trudeau must know that won’t raise him the sort of funds he wants. Capital gains taxes are proven economy killers that never bring in the revenue that proponents expect.There is a giant pool of capital out there that sits like a plum, teasing and tempting the spendthrift prime minister. That pool is the home equity of mature Canadians. If he could just tap it, he could spend hundreds of billions trying to buy the electoral love of young Canadians. The Liberal government has been poking around at the notion of taxing the equity of primary households for years. The CMHC is a branch of the government and it has repeatedly commissioned studies on how to tax the home equity of Canadian residences. They have given hundreds of thousands of tax dollars to an activist named Paul Kershaw who has been lobbying for a home equity tax for years. Kershaw referred to homeowners as “lottery winners” who didn’t earn their wealth.Trudeau liked Kershaw’s work so much, he invited him to speak to a Liberal cabinet retreat on Prince Edward Island last August. Kershaw is a one trick pony on the issue. The only reason one would have him speak to cabinet is to try to sell the cabinet on the merits of a home equity tax.While it would appear to be political suicide for the Trudeau Liberals to enrage homeowners by making a grab for their equity, it must be remembered the Liberal reign appears terminal in the polls right now. If they don’t do something radical, they face electoral obliteration. They have nothing to lose and nothing is more dangerous than an animal when it’s cornered.Trudeau’s twitchy second-in-command Chrystia Freeland mused about “unleashing the massive mountain of excess cash” in Canadian households during a BNN interview. Was an equity tax what she was hinting at?Creating intergenerational angst is a vulgar way to try and retain power yet Trudeau is going there without hesitation. Don’t think he is desperate and deranged enough to go after the home equity of Canadians? Just watch him."An evil man will burn his own nation to the ground to rule over the ashes." (Unknown)