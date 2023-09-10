Canada needs to have a serious discussion about its immigration levels and fast.
It’s a subject conservative politicians shy away from as they will inevitably be accused of racism and progressive politicians won’t discuss because it’s such an effective wedge against Conservatives.
The politics must stop and reality must set in.
Canada's heading into a socioeconomic crisis due to immigration policies.
The lack of affordable housing has hit crisis levels across the country and it's causing citizens and immigrants alike to suffer. Politicians spin their wheels with discussions of everything from rent control to encouraging basement suites. One provincial cabinet minister in Nova Scotia hinted at encouraging people with spare rooms in their homes to take in boarders.
But none want to talk about the immigration elephant in the room.
Few public figures have the courage to state what has become the obvious. Canada needs to slam the brakes on immigration levels and hard.
To add insult to injury, a recent memo leaked to Keean Bexte’s Countersignal exposed that Prime Minister Trudeau was well aware of the crisis his immigration policies are fostering and chose to ignore it.
People have accepted Trudeau is far from the sharpest prime minister the nation has ever had. It was quite believable Justin truly didn’t realize the damage his policies would cause. Not that we should forgive Trudeau for acts of idiocy, but it’s worse when he knowingly causes damage to the nation rather than ignorantly.
The numbers presented in the memo were chilling. Things are bad, and they are poised to become much worse.
This is a quote from the report given directly to Trudeau and authored by Secretary of the Cabinet Janice Charette: “CHMC projects that the housing stock will grow by approximately 2.3 million between 2021 and 2030, and, when it incorporates economic factors alongside demographic factors, it projects that an additional 3.5 million additional housing units are needed beyond current projections to restore affordability.”
Canada will have a housing shortfall of 3.5 million units within the next seven years if we maintain our immigration course. The memo states the nation will need 665,000 new units per year to keep up with demand. In 2021, only 223,000 were built. One doesn’t need to be a mathematician to see the looming catastrophe here.
So why is Trudeau so fixated upon bringing in record numbers of immigrants when it is harming the nation so much?
There is no sense beating around the bush here.
The reason Trudeau won’t bend is that he’s a self-serving narcissist who’s using mass immigration to try and cover up his years of gross fiscal mismanagement. Mass immigration juices economic growth in the short term and masks the dire state of the nation's finances.
Trudeau and his Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland have been crowing of late about how Canada is among the world leaders in GDP growth since the pandemic. This is true.
The reason Canada is experiencing modest GDP growth is because of the massive numbers of immigrants being brought into the country. Immigrants bring resources and skills and they help spur the economy. It gives the nation an injection of economic activity and bumps the overall GDP.
The problem is, the GDP per capita is falling.
While the nation as a whole is reporting growing economic numbers, citizens as individuals are becoming poorer. The economic bump from immigration isn’t enough to cover the spreading of the wealth among more people.
Look at India for an example. It's economy and GPD have been growing for years, but the nation still has a long way to go to catch up with the Western world.
India’s total GDP is $3.2 trillion compared to Canada’s $1.98 trillion. Gross GDP numbers don’t reflect a nations affluence as well as per capita numbers do. India’s GDP per capita is $2,250 while Canada’s is $52,000.
Canada’s per capita GDP numbers are seriously lagging when compared to comparable countries.
Australia's is more than $60,000 while the USA is at $71,000. With the abundance of resources in Canada, the low per-capita GDP figures have to be due to poor governance.
Trudeau has also bloated the Canadian civil service which puts downward pressure on national productivity.
Using mass immigration to cover for government overspending is participating in a Ponzi scheme.
Eventually the house of cards will collapse and while Canadians will suffer dearly, Trudeau will have headed out to retire on a tropical island somewhere. He just doesn’t care and as the leaked memo proves, he knows exactly what he has been doing.
Health care systems are strained, educational institutions are packed, and housing prices are going out of reach. We probably can’t avoid the looming economic crash due to unchecked immigration numbers but we can still mitigate it.
We can’t bring immigration numbers to zero. Canada does indeed need new citizens and it benefits the country. We can and must dramatically reduce those numbers though. The current numbers are unsustainable and a housing crisis in a winter nation will be catastrophic.
Tensions will form between citizens and new Canadians. This isn’t fair to either the existing citizens or the new immigrants.
Political leaders need to find their courage and call this out.
Yes, they will be called racists and xenophobes by the usual suspects. In the long run though, they will be praised for mitigating the damage caused by a prime minister who’s sociopathy won’t allow him to do the right thing for the nation.
Canada needs to look at immigration as to how we as a nation can benefit from it, for example, if we need a certain number of qualified people in a certain field, then we need to fill this positions. Having said that, we also need to stop spending billions in foreign countries, and use that money to train our own people. We spend billions on training doctors in other countries only to steal them from that country to come here, and then fail to honor their credentials, we allow free Tyrion to foreign students here, but charge our own young people thousands to attend college. Why can’t we offer free or reduced Tuition for Canadien young people on a graduate basis for doctors and medical professionals? A young person from lac labiche or Medicine Hat trained as doctor under a scholarship and a contract to spend 7’years in their own community as a doctor, would take time but it would ease the lack of doctors in rural areas.
If any federal government wants to increase immigration and refugee numbers, then they can billet them in Ottawa for the first 12 months. Let them learn the official languages, acclimatize to our seasons, fight their imported disputes, on Ottawa streets, and most importantly, be financially supported by every single Ottawa citizen.
well said, Cory. Any ideas as to how we can get rid of this airhead???
This is all intentional destruction of our country and society
It’s happening all over the West but Canada has been chosen by WEF to be the easiest and first to fall
Trudeau is a criminal, the only difference between him and a serial killer is that he doesn't have to be prosecuted.
Absolutely
He has the exact same personality profile as Paul Bernardo and even his victims were the same age 14
“The Great Reset”; things right now are just leading up to what’s coming.
Thank you Cory!
I agree Trudeau/Liberal policies are self serving and harmful. There is a bigger picture behind the whole immigration policy question however. A country whose institutions are animated by principles of property rights, personal freedoms, sound money and limited government can not only sustain high levels of immigration but actually benefit from it, even if much of the immigrant group is low skilled. On the other hand, a country organized on principles of govt interventionism, redistribution of resources, identity politics and fiat money to pay for all of it will only have its woes compounded by an influx of more people.
I often pose this theory to any “Left leaning” family or acquaintances:
I would gladly welcome complete removal of any and all immigration restrictions and requirements if the government did the following: guaranteed property rights, and permanently ended any and all forms of social policies and welfare.
Lefties never seem to want to make this trade. I’ll tell you what, immigrants aren’t coming here for the weather. You can’t have mass immigration in a welfare state. Budgets don’t work like that. Canadas social policies and economy will crash.
