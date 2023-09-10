Justin Trudeau
Courtesy of CBC

Canada needs to have a serious discussion about its immigration levels and fast.

It’s a subject conservative politicians shy away from as they will inevitably be accused of racism and progressive politicians won’t discuss because it’s such an effective wedge against Conservatives.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Canada needs to look at immigration as to how we as a nation can benefit from it, for example, if we need a certain number of qualified people in a certain field, then we need to fill this positions. Having said that, we also need to stop spending billions in foreign countries, and use that money to train our own people. We spend billions on training doctors in other countries only to steal them from that country to come here, and then fail to honor their credentials, we allow free Tyrion to foreign students here, but charge our own young people thousands to attend college. Why can’t we offer free or reduced Tuition for Canadien young people on a graduate basis for doctors and medical professionals? A young person from lac labiche or Medicine Hat trained as doctor under a scholarship and a contract to spend 7’years in their own community as a doctor, would take time but it would ease the lack of doctors in rural areas.

northrungrader
northrungrader

If any federal government wants to increase immigration and refugee numbers, then they can billet them in Ottawa for the first 12 months. Let them learn the official languages, acclimatize to our seasons, fight their imported disputes, on Ottawa streets, and most importantly, be financially supported by every single Ottawa citizen.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

well said, Cory. Any ideas as to how we can get rid of this airhead???

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This is all intentional destruction of our country and society

It’s happening all over the West but Canada has been chosen by WEF to be the easiest and first to fall

Taz
Taz

Trudeau is a criminal, the only difference between him and a serial killer is that he doesn't have to be prosecuted.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Absolutely

He has the exact same personality profile as Paul Bernardo and even his victims were the same age 14

YYC 007
YYC 007

“The Great Reset”; things right now are just leading up to what’s coming.

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

Thank you Cory!

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

I agree Trudeau/Liberal policies are self serving and harmful. There is a bigger picture behind the whole immigration policy question however. A country whose institutions are animated by principles of property rights, personal freedoms, sound money and limited government can not only sustain high levels of immigration but actually benefit from it, even if much of the immigrant group is low skilled. On the other hand, a country organized on principles of govt interventionism, redistribution of resources, identity politics and fiat money to pay for all of it will only have its woes compounded by an influx of more people.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

I often pose this theory to any “Left leaning” family or acquaintances:

I would gladly welcome complete removal of any and all immigration restrictions and requirements if the government did the following: guaranteed property rights, and permanently ended any and all forms of social policies and welfare.

Lefties never seem to want to make this trade. I’ll tell you what, immigrants aren’t coming here for the weather. You can’t have mass immigration in a welfare state. Budgets don’t work like that. Canadas social policies and economy will crash.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

“Canada's heading into a socioeconomic crisis due to immigration policies.“

Yup, this is where the rubber meets the road, Canada.

