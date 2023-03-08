Justin Trudeau is ragging the puck.
He is deking, dodging and delaying with the hope public interest in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) interference in Canadian elections goes away.
We can’t let him get away with that.
Meanwhile, Trudeau is enduring a form of Chinese water torture as leak after leak on the CCP election interference scandal drip down upon him, eroding his claims he'd never been briefed on the issue.
Whoever's been leaking documents from within CSIS clearly hasn't been cowed by Trudeau's vows to root out the whistleblower. The documents will continue to make their way into the public eye until the issue is resolved.
Trudeau and other defenders of his government keep pointing to a report saying the CCP interference didn’t impact the outcome of the election, so we should just let it go. While the impact of the meddling may not have changed which party forms government, it has impacted Canadian trust in the entire system. We can’t just let that go.
Trudeau mentioned there are 1.7 million Canadians of Chinese descent. He then devolved into implying any further questions on the CCP meddling could bring a racist backlash against those Canadians, which is hogwash.
That said, the number of Canadians of Chinese descent is large and noteworthy and they are victims of the CCP meddling in Canada.
Most of those who immigrated to Canada from China did so to escape the authoritarian, communist regime of their former homeland. These Canadians shouldn’t have to live in fear the CCP can still impact their lives within their new homeland. Yet, they have reasons to be fearful.
The integration of the CCP into Canadian society goes well beyond our elected officials. They infiltrated the business and cultural communities in Canada and they're practicing a campaign of intimidation upon Canadians of Chinese descent. Recent reports exposed the presence of as many as five Chinese police stations within Canada. These stations are used to intimidate and influence Chinese Canadians and Falun Gong adherents on Canadian soil. This is serious stuff.
Imagine being a Canadian of Chinese descent who still has family back in China. They don’t want to bring adverse attention to their loved ones and want to ensure they can still visit them.
Now imagine these Canadians are having issues with their immigration status, a travel visa renewal or even a passport renewal. Normally, a person would go to their local MP’s office for help with such issues. With CSIS reporting as many as 11 MPs may be compromised by the CCP, how comfortable will Chinese Canadians feel entrusting their information to the offices of their MPs?
What about the innocent MPs?
There are several MPs of Chinese descent and now whether its fair or not, some people may be questioning their loyalties. These MPs need the air cleared so they don’t have to endure further mistrust.
I know, many people don’t have faith in what can be accomplished with a public inquiry. We've seen enough government efforts to whitewash issues over the years to be cynical on this. But, a public inquiry is still the best tool we must shed light on the controversy.
The opposition parties need to step up. They can’t simply keep asking for an inquiry. They have to force the issue in parliament. Trudeau is in a minority government position. He can’t stop an inquiry if the other parties get together and invoke it. Sure, Trudeau could declare the vote for an inquiry a confidence issue and cause and election. Even one as arrogant and tone-deaf as Trudeau has to understand dragging Canadians into a sudden election just to avoid a public inquiry would be political suicide.
Maybe the rot doesn’t run too deeply. Maybe we've already seen the extent of the CCP interference and an inquiry wouldn’t identify any more issues. That would be a great outcome. We could then return to focusing on policy issues and quit dedicating so much time to the interference scandal.
Meanwhile however, trust in Canada’s democratic system has been breached. This distrust can’t be left to fester. It undercuts the stability of the entire nation.
Trudeau’s games and ridiculous suggestions of appointing a “special rapporteur” must be dismissed and shut down. Nobody will take the conclusions of an appointee of the prime minister seriously. It’s bad enough already a former head of the Trudeau Foundation was tasked with watching over the integrity of elections.
Trudeau won’t participate. That’s now a given.
The ball is in the court of the opposition parties now. They need to do their jobs and force a full, public, independent inquiry headed by somebody approved by all parties.
If the opposition parties won’t do this job, Canada is truly broken.
(2) comments
Canada is a full blown fascist tyranny
Our absolutely worthless and corrupt institutions are so pathetic and weak they can’t even bring down the most obviously corrupt, evil and psychotic politician in Canadian history
It’s hard to fathom how broken this country is
I might add. If Canada is truly broken. Then why participate in it?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.