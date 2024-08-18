MORGAN: Trudeau's desperation will bankrupt the nation

The Trudeau government has been on the ropes for more than a year. Polls have been abysmal and it appears nothing will turn them around. Changing the leader of the party could improve their fortunes. It worked for the Democratic Party South of the border but Trudeau appears stubbornly unwilling to step aside no matter how unpopular he becomes. The clock's ticking for the Liberals. Unless Trudeau steps down within the next couple months, they won’t be able to hold a leadership race and have a new leader well enough established to head into an election in less than a year.Aside from the usual campaign of trying to label all their opponents as being “far right”, the Liberal tactic of trying to spend their way back into the hearts of Canadians has continued. Hardly a day goes by without a new spending announcement and with over a year expected to pass before the next general election, the Trudeau government is on track to spend Canadians into poverty for generations.The latest announcement comes from Napanee, Ont. where a Goodyear plant will be receiving over $44 million tax dollars for a plant expansion. Goodyear is a large multinational corporation that doesn’t need corporate welfare from Canadians. They certainly won’t say no when Trudeau comes prancing in with a signed cheque from taxpayers in hand, but they don’t need it.The ones in need are the desperate Liberals. They are praying that through corporate handouts, the potential new jobs may reverse the downward spiral in the polls. It hasn’t worked yet but they are still doggedly trying. It’s easy to do when you are writing cheques with somebody else’s chequebook.The subsidies are adding up to tens of billions of tax dollars when the mad lust for investing in battery plants to service electric vehicles that nobody wants is added up. While automakers are backing off from EV targets and cutting production, Canadians are having their tax dollars poured into companies with a mandate to supply EV manufacturing. It’s a recipe for financial disaster.Then there's the public service. With a decade in power the Liberal government has managed to expand the already bloated Canadian civil service by over 40%. Services haven’t gotten any better, however. We just have more people underserving us than ever before at a higher cost than we could have possibly imagined. Many of them went on strike last year and have since been threatening labour action over having to come to the office more than two days per week.Job growth in the private sector in Canada remains stagnant. That means a smaller pool of people are having to work more to pay a larger number of people to work less. Private sector workers are becoming tired and as much as Trudeau is trying to change the ratio, there still won’t be enough new civil servants hired to turn around an election.Trudeau’s partnership with Jagmeet Singh’s NDP is costing a fortune as well. Nationalized dental services, daycare services, school lunchroom services and pharmacare are adding up to billions that taxpayers can ill-afford. Clearly though, the Trudeau government fears Singh may one day find the courage to pull the pin on the agreement with the Liberals and force an early election. Singh is as happy as he will ever be even if he tries to talk tough now and then. He doesn’t want to go into an election any more than Trudeau does but the Liberals are tossing billions into NDP initiatives to be on the safe side.Trudeau’s government used to at least pretend it planned to reach a balanced budget one day. They have tossed out all pretenses of fiscal responsibility and plan to increase the national debt indefinitely. Trudeau has finally realized that contrary to his prior beliefs, budgets don’t balance themselves. The problem is, he doesn’t care.Government spending just keeps rising along with the debt. It’s anticipated that program spending will increase another 18% by the 2028/2029 budget if trends continue. That estimate will surely grow as the new spending announcements just keep coming.The cost for servicing the federal debt is nearing $50 billion per year. Interest payments on debt are akin to flushing money down the toilet and the federal government is spending nearly as much on debt as is contributes to healthcare.Worst of all, it’s future generations who will be left with the bill. Trudeau will eventually be tossed from office and will retire on a private island somewhere to live out his life in luxury. Meanwhile, young Canadians will experience years of austerity when budgets have to be cut and taxes must be hiked when the nation hits the inevitable fiscal wall. Trudeau is the most irresponsible, selfish prime minister in Canadian history. He has no qualms with indebting generations in a desperate attempt to remain in power.Some feel Trudeau should remain in power until the next election because his terrible leadership provides an advantage to the Conservative Party of Canada. While this may be true, the price to keep that fool in power any longer than we have to is much too high. Trudeau will never suddenly discover the concepts of personal accountability or empathy for struggling Canadians, but perhaps some Liberal caucus members will. They must pressure him to resign as strongly as possible. We just can’t afford to keep him there any longer.