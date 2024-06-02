MORGAN: Trudeau's mass immigration policies are crushing Canada

Canada is facing social and economic challenges on every front and mass immigration is one of the prime culprits behind it. With nearly 1.3 million people entering Canada in 2023 alone, the correlation is undeniable.Access to housing has hit crisis levels. Healthcare and educational institutions are bursting at the seams. Inflation is slamming every type of consumer good while ethnic based divisions and conflicts are on the rise throughout the country. One needn’t be an economist or sociologist to realize that while there is no magic bullet to address these challenges, we could ease the pressures at least by tapping the brakes on mass immigration. This isn’t a matter of selfishness or intolerance. This is logistics. We simply can’t sustain these numbers.Unfortunately, the Trudeau government has no interest in curbing inflation levels, much less cutting them. In fact, they keep doubling down. Minister of Immigration Marc Miller just announced a plan to quintuple the number of Gazan immigrants being brought into the country. With protests and antisemitic violence erupting around the nation, why on earth do we want to import thousands more people from the world’s biggest hotbed of violent, anti-Jewish hatred?There are several Arab nations right near Gaza that could take in Gazans where they presumably would be able to culturally integrate more comfortably than they do within Canada. Is it unreasonable to politely ask those nations to step up?The Liberal government is now pushing legislation that will allow expats to automatically pass on their citizenship to their children even if the kids have never set foot in Canada. Canada had a problem with citizens of convenience who live abroad, but come back to drain the country of healthcare services and such when they feel the need. It is something of parasitic approach to citizenship and that policy hole wad closed years ago. The Trudeau government wants to open it back up. Just think how easy it will be to find doctor when the Canadian system is now on the hook to provide free care for thousands of kids born overseas.Activists pushing for a misguided open-border policy have been openly demanding that Canada starts giving permanent resident status to illegal immigrants. Apparently, they don’t think the 1.3 million who legally enter per year are enough. These activists feel emboldened through years of Trudeau’s permissive immigration policies. We can’t dismiss their ridiculous demands. The Liberals may consider acquiescing to them. Just think of the volume and quality of new Canadians we could gain once word gets out that all they have to do is step foot in the country whether legally or not in order to get full permanent resident status.It is abundantly clear that the Trudeau Liberals are desperately putting their political well being ahead of the needs of Canadians. The only positive economic indicator the government can point to right now is the growth in gross GDP. That’s how they can claim the nation hasn’t officially hit a recession. The only reason the GDP has been growing is due to mass immigration creating activity and causing a housing boom. The GDP per capita for Canadians has been plummeting due to this though. The entire country is getting poorer by the day as more people are splitting an economic pie that isn’t growing as fast as the population is.Of even more concern than the Liberal obsession with mass immigration is the deathly silence from the Conservatives on the issue. If there is to be any relief for Canadians to look forward to from the current, terrible policies, it is expected to come from an incoming Conservative government. If the Conservatives won’t even talk about the issue today though, will they find the courage to tackle the issue tomorrow?Every elected conservative politician lives in dread of being called a racist. Critical discussion of immigration issues is sure to draw that label even if race is never mentioned, thus the reluctance on the part of Poilievre’s government to talk about. I have bad news for the CPC though. They are going to be called racists no matter what they do.The Trudeau government is cornered and desperate. They will play the race card without basis or hesitation even when they have a comfortable lead. What makes the CPC think that staying silent on political issues will keep the Liberals from accusing them of racism? The Liberals will also accuse the Conservatives of wanting to ban abortion, of wanting to roll back marriage rights for LGBTQ people and of wanting to steal candy from babies. That’s the bedrock of every contemporary Liberal’s campaign technique.Don’t worry about trying to pressure Liberal MPs to see reason on the immigration issue. They never will. Citizens must put pressure on the Conservatives on the issue and the sooner the better. If they keep taking what they see as the path of least resistance on immigration, the mass influx of people into Canada will continue unabated. And it will crush the nation for generations.