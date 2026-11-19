Setting new electoral boundaries is always a contentious issue in democracies. Distinct advantages can be garnered by the party in power if it can put its thumb on the scale. In Alberta, all party committees are created that usually enact recommendations based on a panel appointed by the government. Prominent names of respected personas tend to be appointed to the panels, and great effort is made to try to make the recommendations appear unbiased. In reality, though, governments tend to stack the panels, and the committees will be dominated by members of the party in power. Alberta follows that methodology, and it shows.Gerrymandering is the term used for manipulating electoral boundaries for the benefit of the government, and it’s exactly what the Alberta government is doing. Pretty much every party in power does it to a degree, but that doesn’t make it right.Support for the UCP — or any conservative options — has been consistently softening in urban constituencies in Alberta. Urban/rural voting patterns have been diverging throughout North America, as a matter of fact, and it’s typically on a left/right split. To shore up support in contested constituencies, what the UCP has done is create a number of hybrid constituencies on the periphery of cities.Several constituencies on the west side of Calgary will now extend westward into ranch country where conservative viewpoints run deep. The gerrymandering is most blatant in the city of Lethbridge. West Lethbridge has always been weak for conservatives due to the University of Lethbridge being there. Students and professors tend to lean left. The rest of Lethbridge had been becoming weaker for the UCP as the city grew and urbanized further. What the new constituency proposal will do is split Lethbridge three ways and add large swaths of rural territory to each of them. The rural zones outside of Lethbridge are among the most conservative in Alberta, and they will secure UCP support for the city constituencies. We can’t pretend that was a mistake.This sort of gerrymandering undercuts the principles of democratic representation. Population is a main element in determining constituency boundaries, but the social and cultural differences in regions matter too. The interests of a rancher west of Calgary are quite different from those of a person living in an urban environment, but they will now be sharing an MLA. One of the two will be poorly represented. Likewise, university employees in West Lethbridge are nothing like the rural citizens west of the city..The proposed constituency changes will rob many citizens of the chance to select their representatives. Nominations have already been held for representatives in 24 UCP and 32 NDP constituencies based on the old boundaries. There likely won’t be time to hold new nominations in the newly constructed constituencies, which leaves some citizens in the cold democratically. Citizens have two opportunities to select their representatives. One of course is in a general election, but the other is in choosing who will run for those seats in a nomination. The second option will be stolen from thousands of Albertans with the new constituency changes. People in rural areas outside of Calgary and Lethbridge will have lost their ability and right to speak up on who will be running to represent them in the next election.There are two issues at play. There is the gerrymandering, which is a part of electoral politics, with every party, whether we like it or not. And there is the timeline, which entrenches these changes less than a year before an election is to be held.The UCP likes to present itself as a populist party, but its actions are becoming less so all the time. Respect for open nominations has been tossed by the wayside in a rushed attempt to build some electoral advantages on the outskirts of cities. These moves will inflame the already testy UCP members who are feeling pressured to put their regionalist concerns into the closet for the sake of perceived electability of the party. Now they are being told their participation in local nominations doesn’t matter either. The risk of a rift and breakaway party is real, and if anybody knows the dangers of this, it should be Premier Danielle Smith after the Wildrose Party experience.The prime roles of a political party are to get elected and to stay elected. Ideally, though, the bulk of the principles of the party members should be maintained on that path to power. The UCP is shedding those principles distressingly quickly.The NDP is threatening court action over the planned boundary changes, and the chief electoral officer is calling for the election to be delayed if they are pushed through. NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi and the elections chief will not have their way, and the changes will be entrenched. The party members of the UCP, though, won’t be forgetting about this. As the UCP continues to look more and more like the top-down sort of party the Progressive Conservatives had become in Alberta, more and more supporters will begin looking for a new option.The UCP is picking fights with its own members needlessly, and while the leadership may think this is the path to electoral viability, it could actually be creating the atmosphere for a party split and a term of NDP governance under Nenshi to remind Albertans of the price that gets paid when the party in power forgets who put them there.