MORGAN: UNDRIP must be banished from Canadian policies

The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) was a resolution adopted by the UN in 2007. Canada was still under sane governance at the time and was one of the few UN members that voted against it. Canada shed the pretenses of sanity in 2015 and fully endorsed UNDRIP in 2016. The nation is paying a terrible price for the endorsement today. While UNDRIP is not legally binding, its principles have contributed to the indigenous policy catastrophe Canada is enduring.UNDRIP isn’t just an aspirational document that can be ignored. Provinces must denounce and openly oppose recognizing the plan. The document entrenches a sense of victimhood and entitlement within a minority population that is already a socioeconomic basket case within Canada. Reserve corruption and appalling living conditions will never be addressed in a country binding itself with the absurd mandates of UNDRIP..JOHNSON: ‘Civilizational Erasure’ — US sanctions Europe, Canada will be next.To begin with, UNDRIP calls for full autonomy and self-government on reserves. That all sounds dandy, except that all efforts of self-government within Canada’s reserve system have been an abject failure. UNDRIP inspired Trudeau to remove provisions for fiscal oversight on native reserves, and the results have been predictable. Blank cheques given to bands have not led to the improvement of any conditions on most reserves except for those sitting on the top of the local hierarchy. People live in squalor while a bandit class lives the high life, and there’s no way to correct the issue. Giving all the authority to the reserves for self-government while giving them none of the responsibility for it has failed the people living on the reserves, and the people living off the reserves but paying the bills.UNDRIP affirms the rights of indigenous peoples to their "traditional lands" and resources. Traditional land refers to every square inch of North America. This has led to the crippling of economic development in the resource sectors across Canada. .Indigenous leaders feel they have the right to block all developments while extorting fees for any developments that go ahead. It has killed employment opportunities for indigenous people in remote regions and hampered Canada’s productivity. Wondering why our GDP per capita is in freefall when compared to other developed countries? See UNDRIP.The belief that indigenous people have a right to all traditional lands has also led to the endless and massive land claims, which are tearing the Lower Mainland of BC to shreds. People are suddenly finding their homes and businesses valueless as banks refuse to refinance mortgages and investors bail out from developments in Richmond. Things will only get worse..BARCLAY / WILSON: Jews, guns, and the truth about personal security in Canada post-October 7.Canada endorsed UNDRIP, but BC went a step further and enshrined the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) based on it. With the power of legislation behind it, UNDRIP is creating a catastrophe in BC. The Cowichan band created a garbage dump, which will cost tens of millions of tax dollars to clean up while non-native people are being banned from provincial parks. What do you expect when a race of people has been granted rights based on ancestors theoretically walking lands 1,000 years ago and having a right to self-govern without responsibility?Canada foolishly entrenched indigenous rights into the constitution, which is bad enough. At least Section 35 of the Constitution only contains an obligation to consult indigenous people before doing anything. Activists have been wrongly claiming that the requirement for consultation is actually one of consent. UNDRIP expressly says any state must get indigenous consent before doing nearly anything. Consent is becoming nearly impossible to attain as the demands for payoffs and extended consultation continue to escalate..Canada’s Indian Act is a vile piece of racist legislation that must be scrapped if we want to pretend to be a country that values equal rights for all races. For politicians to find the courage to take such a course, though, the nation must embrace a change of attitude when it comes to indigenous bands.We must stop pretending we can have a functional country when 5% of the population holds a veto authority over the nation, especially when that authority is based upon race. The world is supposed to have grown beyond that..OLDCORN: Liberals $200 million racist slush fund.To begin that journey to changing the course of the country, we must begin actively opposing the empowerment of a racial minority over the majority. Nothing less than full equality of status and authority between all races can be accepted. That means denouncing UNDRIP and any other foreign-crafted initiatives that try to divide the nation based on race. The passive and cowardly approach of letting things slide is no longer acceptable.