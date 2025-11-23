MORGAN: Universal basic income schemes are incremental communism

If one thing can be said about the 1917 Russian Revolution, it’s that it was honest. They made no bones about their pursuit of communism, and they got it. As violent as they were, the Bolsheviks could be considered somewhat well-meaning as communism had not been tried at a large scale before. They really thought it would make the world a better place. Communism then led to wars, misery, and poverty around the world for decades with a death toll in the range of 100 million.Rational people have concluded that communism is unworkable due to the many examples of its failure. Unfortunately, proponents of communism are rarely rational. Just have a look at the blue-haired lunatics at leftist demonstrations banging bongos and rioting..CARPAY: How Ottawa ‘nudged’ a nation — Inside Canada’s covert behavioural science campaign.With the world opposed to communism, communists have shifted to an incremental approach to communism rather than through revolutions. It certainly hasn’t gone anywhere through elections.The kissing cousin of communism is socialism.Ayn Rand described socialism best: “There is no difference between communism and socialism, except in the means of achieving the same ultimate end: communism proposes to enslave men by force, socialism — by vote. It is merely the difference between murder and suicide.”.Socialists have dominated academia, where the world is based more on ideals and theories rather than the practical application of policies and systems. Those academics have entrenched socialist ideals into the next generation of citizens, and it shows. Many post-secondary graduates shed their misguided notions of viable socialism once they enter the working world. Unfortunately, due to growth in governments, hundreds of thousands of young socialists skip over the hard dose of reality that comes with entering the labour market and jump right into the civil service. There, they can lose all connections with concepts of accountability and financial reality. Supported by ever more extreme unions, these civil servants have worked to expand the government’s reach and people’s dependency upon it. Until now, the march toward socialism in Canada had been slow but inexorable. A policy here, a court ruling there. The GDP per capita in Canada continually has shrunken, as have individual rights. The government has gotten ever more intrusive into our lives, and little can be done without the permission of the bureaucratic class..KIRKHAM: One man's land is another man's great great great grandfather's fishing village — so what?.COVID-19 changed everything. Socialists got to see a true, working example of just how docile and pliable Canadians had become. Freedoms were stripped for years. People couldn’t work, travel, or even meet with each other due to government regulations, and most who accepted it were as passive as Hindu cows. Those who dared to speak up for their rights were pilloried and ostracized as enemies of society through tactics pulled from Mao’s Red Book. The state had flexed its muscles, and compliance was immediate from most.Emboldened by this discovery, Canada’s communists have decided to go from small steps in socialism and make a large leap toward communism with a Universal Basic Income (UBI) scheme. Liberal Senator Kim Pate has put forward a bill loaded with socialist double-speak that would have made Stalin proud. They aren’t creating a UBI scheme; they are calling it a “Guaranteed Livable Income” scheme. It’s the same thing, but it prevents people from effectively searching out failed UBI experiments such as the one in Finland. .They claim they aren’t looking to entrench a UBI scheme into policy, but they simply want to compel the government to create the framework for the policy. You don’t create a framework for such a massive policy without expecting it to come into being.It speaks volumes about how deceptive the approach to this policy has been. They don’t want Canadians to realize what it is until it's too late..SLOBODIAN: Canada’s secret pipeline to late-term abortions in US.If UBI schemes were good for the economy, we would have seen a massive jump in it when millions of Canadians became dependent upon CERB during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Instead, the economy stalled, inflation roared, and general prosperity dropped. Any competent economist could see that coming. As said by Hayek, though, if socialists understood economics, they wouldn’t be socialists.Imagine now what would happen if over 40 million Canadians got a monthly cheque for a couple of thousand with no questions asked. That’s the only way it can be universal. The productive would be punished by massive tax increases, while a wave of the lazy will sit at home. The economy would be crushed as industries shut down due to poor local productivity and hyperinflation. Meanwhile, the government would continue to grow to compensate for the void..Eventually, governments on all levels will surpass the size and economic scope of the private sector, and guess what you have? A version of Moscow in 1918, but without a civil war to bring it about.Canadians are instead losing the war one policy and union settlement at a time, and most don’t even realize it..OLDCORN: Carney’s budget squeaks through thanks to May’s fantasy climate deal.The next phase will be total economic collapse since communism never works. Somehow, we must learn that lesson over and over again.It’s not a matter of communism not having been done right yet. There is no right way to do it.A fresh new UBI scheme is going to speed us all into learning this lesson soon, though, if Pate’s bill passes.