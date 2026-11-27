There are many things that Canada doesn’t need, and expanding the size and scope of Indian reserves into urban areas is certainly one of them. That’s exactly what could be happening as woke city councils consider giving taxpayer-owned land to indigenous bands to create urban reserves. Edmonton is the latest as the city is considering giving about 35.6 acres of city land to an indigenous band from near Bonnyville, Alberta, for the purchase price of a dollar. That’s land which should be worth tens of millions of dollars.This isn’t a “land back” thing. It isn’t a settlement for a broken treaty. It isn’t court-ordered. It’s a straight-up giveaway of taxpayer-owned land to create more reserve land in the middle of a city.The concept is going to city councillors for discussion, and some of them sound favourable to the giveaway. CFWE Radio reported Coun. Mike Elliott said the proposal offers “many positives,” and quoted Coun. Anne Stevenson calling the concept “a great opportunity for all Edmontonians.”The City of Edmonton has rules about selling city-owned property below market value, but the council can override that. The land is in an urban area called Blatchford, which has large vacant swaths left from the closure of an inner-city airport in 2013.If the city council allows the land to be sold to the Kehewin band for a dollar as proposed, the band would then move on to the application stage with the federal government to have the land converted into reserve territory. Under the Addition of Lands to Reserves and Reserve Creation Act, 2019, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations can, by order, set apart as a reserve any land at the request of the First Nation’s governing body. No federal minister will stand in the way of such a request. The city and Alberta have no authority to veto such a land conversion. If Edmonton sells the land for a dollar as proposed, the disposition of the site will forever be out of the control of the municipality..Edmonton’s city administration has raised concerns. Blatchford is supposed to be self-funded through land sales, so that servicing is not put on city-wide property taxes. Administration concludes that a below-market sale would hurt that model and that the Blatchford Renewable Energy utility “cannot absorb the anticipated lost revenue,” based on the information in Kehewin’s business plan. In other words, Edmonton taxpayers will take a hit beyond just the lost land. None of that matters if council ideologues want to push forward with this.The Kehewin band wants to do the typical things done by indigenous bands near urban centres. It plans to open a hotel, spa, casino, and retail services. The band itself only has a couple thousand members, and like most reserves, its finances are a mess. These developments will presumably be done through taxpayer-backed grants and loans. With the land being designated as an Indian reserve, the businesses will be exempt from the taxes and regulations that other city businesses are bound by. This will harm local enterprises dearly as they can’t compete with tax-free competitors right next door.Some defenders of this land giveaway are trying to compare it to the Tsuut’ina reserve on the west boundary of Calgary or the Enoch reserve on the west side of Edmonton. Both of those reserves have been successful in leasing space to businesses and developing their own businesses on the land adjoining the city.One big difference between the Tsuut’ina and Enoch situations and the Blatchford plan, though, is that those reserves were created and defined by treaties. Those reserves were created over 140 years ago by Treaty 7 and Treaty 6. The proposal for the Kehewin is to create a brand-new swath of reserve land right in the middle of a city.Something proponents of reserve expansion don’t like to mention is the socioeconomic challenges that stem from the reserves bounding Alberta’s major cities. Crime, poverty, feral dogs, and addiction are racking both of the aforementioned reserves, and these are issues on pretty much every reserve in Canada. Those problems spill into the communities next door. How well will a racially based enclave in the middle of the city, which plans to provide more than 1,000 houses, fare?The reserve system in Canada is an utter failure and a national embarrassment. By every measure, it is a catastrophe, from poverty to crime to education levels to health to suicide rates. In Alberta, it’s become so bad that indigenous men on reserves die 19 years younger on average than other men in Alberta. We should be examining ways to phase out the reserve system altogether. It’s absurd in the modern world to segregate entire populations based on race and expect it to work out well. It was hardly a success in South Africa, was it?Instead, though, the woke and the foolish are trying to expand reserves through backdoor land giveaways. The citizens in Edmonton must stand up to their council on this. If the band wants to buy land at market value with its own money, let them fill their boots. If they want to create an inner-city reserve, though, it must be fought. The precedent it would set would be a disaster.