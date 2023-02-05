I just returned from a two-week road trip through the United States. It’s always nice to take a break from local issues and attitudes to absorb some of the hospitality and positive attitudes of individualism in the American southwest.
For the driving time, I chose to listen to the audio version of Barack Obama’s book, “A Promised Land.”
No, I am not suddenly a fan of Obama’s progressive policies and his high-spending Keynesian approach to economics. I do like to listen, read and learn from former leaders and there can be positive insight to be found in their writing. René Lévesque's memoirs are a must read for people interested in regionalism in Canadian politics, for example.
Love or hate his politics, it can’t be denied that Obama is an intelligent, articulate and skilled communicator. His voice is comfortable to listen to and he gets his messages out clearly.
Then I thought to myself “What would Justin Trudeau’s memoirs be like?” and I had to laugh to myself.
To begin with, Trudeau would need somebody to write it for him. Few if any words in the publication would be his own. Unless perhaps it was a pop-up book.
If Trudeau were to narrate the works for an audiobook, it would be unlistenable. I would rather spend a day enjoying the tender mercies of a vivisectionist with a rusty razor than to subject my mind and ears to hours of Trudeau’s vacuous, breathy oration.
While a written version may be less painful to consume, there would be little of merit to be found. What would Trudeau talk about? His wardrobe decisions? Preferred surfing locations? His favorite reality TV shows?
I must ask of those stubborn Liberal supporters out there who just can’t seem to let Trudeau go, when will the novelty of this man wear off for you?
It’s embarrassing enough as a Canadian when Trudeau pulls some ridiculous stunt or says something idiotic on the world stage. How bad must it be if you are on the Liberal team though?
Will Liberal supporters never tire of the gaffes and fiascos?
How must it have felt for his supporters when Trudeau decided to use the Queen’s funeral to bring a celebrity entourage on a trip where he held an embarrassing and insulting karaoke party in a hotel lounge?
What about when Trudeau garnered ridicule around the world as he insulted India for weeks with his bizarre penchant for playing dress-up in the cultural clothing of other nations?
How many more surfing trips during national days of remembrance can his supporters dismiss?
Does it hurt internally for Liberal supporters to see Trudeau ignored by other world leaders at summits where they have found little time to spend admiring his latest pair of cute socks?
I understand partisanship. I understand some Liberal supporters will never entertain the thought of voting for a conservative party under any circumstances. I can respect that.
Can the Liberals at least start working to find a new leader though?
The nation is in a tough spot. The economy is sputtering, inflation is roaring and unity is shattering. Canada needs respectable, strong and intelligent leadership and Trudeau is incapable of providing any of those things. There have been and there remain many bright, pragmatic Liberal members in the party.
Isn’t it time to give one of them the top job?
A new leader would bring a new cabinet as well. Let’s face it, Trudeau has been prone to stacking cabinet positions with people he sees as his intellectual peers and it shows. A leader less cerebrally insecure wouldn’t feel threatened by filling cabinet positions with strong, intelligent people and Canada needs those kind of people in power right now.
I don’t understand the appeal of the Liberal party but I can respect it.
I will never understand the ability of Liberal supporters to endure idiocy from their leadership though.
I am beyond caring if Canada’s prime minister is conservative or liberal right now.
I just want one who is intelligent.
Is that too much to ask?
