Kamloops residential school
One of two things has happened on the site of the former Indian residential school site in Kamloops BC.

Either one of the most horrific of mass murders of children in history occurred, or one of the most socially damaging hoaxes in modern history has occurred.

Left Coast
"one of the most socially damaging hoaxes in modern history" ! ! !

Pulled off by the Indian Industry & the LIEberal party of Canada, costing untold billions.

Pulled of by the Indian Industry & our Corrupt Federal Lieberal Party.

No group has gotten more free stuff for longer and longer than Canada's so-called Natives. The have been Grifting on the Cdn. Taxpayer for over 100 years . . . untold

100s of Billions have been shoveled down the rabbit hole and except for a few exceptional Bands progress has been minimal.

Long past time the Natives were freed from their surfdom life on Reservations and they were allowed so-called rights & freedoms, including the right to pay taxes, that the rest of us have.

PersonOne
Excellent article Cory.

00676
I’ve got a great great great uncle buried under the legislative buildings in Edmonton. Prove me wrong.

LJeromeS
Let me try this again, with a different comment. We need to always push back because if they get away with something once, we will see variations of it repeated 100 times over. Since JT got away with calling Johnston a "rapporteur" (did it have "special" in front of it), now we have an "interlocuteur". And the brilliant Lametti just ready to do their bidding. If anyone wants a primer on dissecting propaganda, watch the NCI presentation by Rodney Palmer bluntly skewering the CBC.

LJeromeS
tried to post a comment but prevented from doing so due to the "presence of profanity" when there was none. CAN WS PLEASE GET THIS FIXED. IT IS REALLY GETTING TIRESOME. If your algorithm worked on REAL profanity, I have no issue. PLEASE GET IT FIXED.

Freedom fan
let the forensic crew in there or it didn't happen, and it is all false claims.

Common Sense
But that might stop the Gravy Train

