Opinion

MORGAN: Why $100 cheques and grocery ‘bonuses’ are just expensive distractions

From Ottawa's grocery bonus to Alberta's $100 energy rebate, politicians keep handing Canadians their own money back while ignoring the real causes of rising living costs.
Mark Carney speaking at a grocery store in Ottawa
Mark Carney speaking at a grocery store in OttawaScreenshot:CPAC
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Alberta
Grocery Rebate
Opinion
Opinion Column
Alberta Energy Rebate
$100 Rebate
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