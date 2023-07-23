Covid vaccination
Why aren’t the unvaccinated dying?

In the last six months, 94% of Canadians didn’t bother to get the recommended COVID-19 booster.

retiredpop
retiredpop

I have zero trust in so called vaccines now. There will be no flu shots for me and my immediate family anymore even though we got it for years. I don't trust that they won't try to slip in a Covid booster or some other poison along with it. I will trust my God given immunity system to take care of me.

Alterego64
Alterego64

Why did they push the "vaccine"?

Why did they change the definition of the therm"vaccine"?

One answer....greed and control.

Those invested in pharmaceutical made lots of $$$$$.

Why would trudeau commit to 10 doses per Canadian?

All about the money, and control.

These people need to be held accountable.

guest50
guest50

It really is not rocket science.

If you paid attention in High School/University, actually understood the principals behind the scientific method, and had even a modicum of common sense, AND you had read EVERYTHING you could, you would have smelled the governmental/medical horse manure a praire mile off........

You really didn't need an advanced degree in epidemiology or virology. You just needed to ask critical questions.

The first question should have been...can you show me the peer-reviewed, experimenal data that detailed exactly how mRNA technology had matured to the point where an mRNA vaccine was both reasonable/rational. The second question should have been, what does the toxicology data show?

Neither government officials, nor doctors/scientists could or would answer these questions because the DATA DID NOT EXIST.

Education dollars have been wasted on far to many people.

Stand Strong
Stand Strong

Very insightful article. Thank you Western Standard for taking the lead in shining the light on the darkness of the last few years. This is the reason Government needs censorship,

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

You gotta wonder if there were any “perks” for MPs or top level medical bodies that pushed for vaccinations

martina1
martina1

Well said Mr. Morgan.

MRosauro
MRosauro

A great synopsis of what has actually taken place.

john.lankers
john.lankers

It was and still is a scam and the vast majority, including 'highly educated' people, worldwide walked into the trap with their eyes wide open. From everything that I learned some 40 years ago about infectious diseases and viruses, what processes it involves and how many years it takes to get a vaccine approved nothing made sense to me. The alarm bells really went off when this so called 'vaccine' was immediately pushed on pregnant and nursing women. How come the many homeless and drug addicts living on the streets aren't dropping like flies, can a virus be contained by issuing curfews or by closing schools and cancelling just about all social life while allowing strip bars in BC to remain open? No Sir, people are finally starting to wake up. I know many are praying that the shot won't end their live prematurely but they are also afraid to speak up. I can forgive those who didn't know but I will never forgive those who are pushing this evil agenda.

northrungrader
northrungrader

If 1% of the now 40,000,000 Canadian citizens has serious life long consequences from taking even 1 dose, that's only 400,000 people. If it's 3%, that is 1,200,000 people. I'm glad my immediate family didn't take even 1 dose. Covid-19 has taught us that the medical profession is as trustworthy as politicians and judges.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Covid 19 is a fraud.

