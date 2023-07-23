Why aren’t the unvaccinated dying?
In the last six months, 94% of Canadians didn’t bother to get the recommended COVID-19 booster.
With a campaign of coercion using fear, economic duress and social ostracization, Canada managed to twist the arms of Canadians hard enough that 80% of the population got two COVID-19 vaccine doses.
The number of people taking part in a lifetime of booster shots as recommended by many medical experts (often coincidentally in the pharmaceutical industry) has dropped dramatically.
In response to this, we are seeing a push from authorities starting to try and coax citizens into getting yet another injection this fall.
With hindsight, we have learned that the vaccinations did nothing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, though we were told by many medical experts and politicians that it would.
The entire basis of locking out unvaccinated people from business establishments, schools, social gatherings and travel was on the false premise that vaccination prevents transmission.
Another thing we know now is that while COVID-19 is a serious virus, it presents little serious risk to young, healthy people.
Children are virtually immune to COVID-19 and adults rarely experience anything worse than flu symptoms from the virus unless they already have a few comorbidities including advanced age.
There was little need to coerce young healthy people into vaccinations and boosters.
Unless you are in the business of selling vaccines that is. This isn’t opinion. This is a medical and statistical reality.
When it was found that people weren’t cooperating and getting boosters every six months as they were told, the fear campaign was ramped up again.
We were told that COVID-19 was always going to be with us and if we don’t all get boosters, hospitals would surely be overwhelmed and bodies would pile on the streets as the virus would resurge.
The resurgence of COVID-19 never happened and it won’t.
Vulnerable people have been vaccinated and despite the dire warnings from the “experts”, the non-vaccinated haven’t been decimated by the infection.
I know most of us just want to leave the pandemic experience and misery in the rearview mirror. It dominated our lives for years and we don’t want to relive it.
Like it or not though, we can’t let the doom-saying Henny Pennys off the hook for what they did to us all.
These panic-pushing patsies haven’t given up and they will come out of the woodwork to demand lockdowns and mandated masking at the first sign of an increase in COVID-19 levels or the emergence of any new virus.
They thrive on fear and authoritarians at all levels of government love to indulge their fears with legislation targeting the freedoms of citizens.
The panic-porn pushers were dead wrong.
We can’t forget that and we can’t let elected officials forget that. If we let the memory of how badly we were treated by a state in panic over a virus fade, we are inviting another similar event to happen.
The government has changed the information it shares on the booster status of Canadians to only include the last six months.
Why?
It’s our information, isn’t it?
What purpose is being served in hiding it from citizens?
The reason is that they don’t want us to know just how dismal their own numbers are. They don’t want people to see just how few citizens are falling for the lifetime of boosters recommendation.
With the information being limited to just the last six months, the picture is still pretty bleak for vaccine pushers. Only 5.7% of Canadians have gotten boosters.
That number puts lie to the case of fear still being made as we are pushed to get an injection twice a year.
If the boosters save lives, why isn’t the lack of uptake killing us?
COVID-19 is still around. The virus is endemic and it is still seriously harming vulnerable people with comorbidities. It is still infecting healthy people as well, though they only suffer flu-like symptoms if any at all.
If the motivation for pushing boosters on citizens isn’t based on health, it must be financial. What better market could a drug manufacturer possibly hope for than a populace coerced by the government into taking your product?
The coercion is failing and people aren’t getting more vaccinations. That is great news.
Don’t think for a second that those invested in pushing mass COVID-19 vaccinations have given up though.
They are lobbying governments, influencing the press and just waiting for the next chance to try and whip up a profitable panic over a potential pandemic.
We must remain on guard.
The pandemic experience and its associated lockdowns aren’t finished. The last few years have just been the opening chapter of that book.
I have zero trust in so called vaccines now. There will be no flu shots for me and my immediate family anymore even though we got it for years. I don't trust that they won't try to slip in a Covid booster or some other poison along with it. I will trust my God given immunity system to take care of me.
Why did they push the "vaccine"?
Why did they change the definition of the therm"vaccine"?
One answer....greed and control.
Those invested in pharmaceutical made lots of $$$$$.
Why would trudeau commit to 10 doses per Canadian?
All about the money, and control.
These people need to be held accountable.
It really is not rocket science.
If you paid attention in High School/University, actually understood the principals behind the scientific method, and had even a modicum of common sense, AND you had read EVERYTHING you could, you would have smelled the governmental/medical horse manure a praire mile off........
You really didn't need an advanced degree in epidemiology or virology. You just needed to ask critical questions.
The first question should have been...can you show me the peer-reviewed, experimenal data that detailed exactly how mRNA technology had matured to the point where an mRNA vaccine was both reasonable/rational. The second question should have been, what does the toxicology data show?
Neither government officials, nor doctors/scientists could or would answer these questions because the DATA DID NOT EXIST.
Education dollars have been wasted on far to many people.
Very insightful article. Thank you Western Standard for taking the lead in shining the light on the darkness of the last few years. This is the reason Government needs censorship,
You gotta wonder if there were any “perks” for MPs or top level medical bodies that pushed for vaccinations
Well said Mr. Morgan.
A great synopsis of what has actually taken place.
It was and still is a scam and the vast majority, including 'highly educated' people, worldwide walked into the trap with their eyes wide open. From everything that I learned some 40 years ago about infectious diseases and viruses, what processes it involves and how many years it takes to get a vaccine approved nothing made sense to me. The alarm bells really went off when this so called 'vaccine' was immediately pushed on pregnant and nursing women. How come the many homeless and drug addicts living on the streets aren't dropping like flies, can a virus be contained by issuing curfews or by closing schools and cancelling just about all social life while allowing strip bars in BC to remain open? No Sir, people are finally starting to wake up. I know many are praying that the shot won't end their live prematurely but they are also afraid to speak up. I can forgive those who didn't know but I will never forgive those who are pushing this evil agenda.
If 1% of the now 40,000,000 Canadian citizens has serious life long consequences from taking even 1 dose, that's only 400,000 people. If it's 3%, that is 1,200,000 people. I'm glad my immediate family didn't take even 1 dose. Covid-19 has taught us that the medical profession is as trustworthy as politicians and judges.
Covid 19 is a fraud.
