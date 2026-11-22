With nearly two years in power, Prime Minister Mark Carney's trend has been consistent. He is all talk with no delivery. In fact, it has been worse than being all talk. His government has been lying about its accomplishments. The three biggest lies involve cutting spending, cutting mass immigration, and the Stellantis deal. Yet the Eastern Canadian love affair with him continues.Mass immigration is a massive problem facing the Western world. In Europe, unchecked migration has turned into a socio-economic catastrophe as riots rock mainland European cities and rape gangs operate unchecked in the UK. Canada is following in the footsteps of Europe, and only the massive size of the Atlantic Ocean has prevented former prime minister Justin Trudeau and Carney’s mass immigration policies from flooding the nation as badly as has happened in Europe. So far, anyway.Polls consistently showed Canadians opposing mass immigration — even among new Canadians who had recently immigrated. People were concerned as housing became scarce, along with access to healthcare and education. The chiding from Liberal economists claiming immigration wasn’t causing the pressures was ringing hollow. It’s simply a matter of supply and demand. If you pour millions of people into a country, they will consume more services, and Canadians could see this.The Liberal government recognized the shift in public thinking and responded by claiming to cut mass immigration. The problem is that they lied.Blacklock’s Reporter dug into the immigration department’s report to Parliament and found that the prime minister was lying about the numbers. And recently at that. On October 21, Carney said, “This government has taken back control of immigration. We have brought the numbers down.”In reality, 166,525 temporary permit holders were “transitioned” into landed immigrants beyond the claims made by the Carney government. They understated the volume by 42%.Carney claimed foreign students were down by 80%. He lied. The number is down, but only by 26%..Carney claimed foreign workers were down by 60%. He lied. The number is only down by 18%.Carney claimed temporary migrants were down 60%. He lied. The number is only down by 13%.Carney claimed asylum claimants and illegal immigrants were down by 70%. He lied. They are only down by 34%.Now, Carney has announced that he will be increasing the intake of immigrants further. With his consistent departures from the truth on the issue, we can’t be sure how much he plans to increase mass immigration.On the spending front, Carney’s approach is the same as it is with immigration. He just lies about it.The prime minister claimed that $60 billion had been found in savings. Those savings don’t exist, however. The Budget Office in an October 20 Economic and Fiscal Outlook similarly found no evidence of $60 billion in net savings. All the government has done is shuffle funds from department to department. Meanwhile the deficits continue.The Stellantis deal is ugly and typical of how subsidy schemes work. Stellantis was given hundreds of millions of tax dollars to retool plants and keep Ontario jobs. In response, the Jeep Compass production moved to Belvidere, Illinois, and roughly 1,800–3,000 workers were left in limbo, depending on the source. Now Stellantis has sold its Brampton plant to Roshel rather than employing workers.Carney expressed shock and rage over the sale when it was announced on November 9 and pretended it caught him flat-footed. Alas, though, Carney is lying. The lobby registry shows Industry Minister Melanie Joly's chief of staff and policy director meeting Roshel in August, September, and October 15. Carney's foreign-policy adviser Matthew Hall also met Roshel on October 15. On September 29, Stellantis met Joly and Carney's deputy chief of staff, Tim Krupa. They knew what was in the works and kept it secret.Meanwhile in the polls, the Carney Liberals are as strong as ever. A set of byelections are approaching, and it appears the Liberals will fare well in them.It has to be asked, just what the heck does it take for Eastern Canadians to lose their love affair with the Liberal Party?How many broken promises? How many missed targets? How many lies?Certainly, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre isn’t perfect, but how could he be any worse than the lying Liberals?Governments need to be periodically changed out due to becoming too entrenched, too entitled, and too corrupt. The Liberals have been in power for far too long, and it’s showing. If the Eastern electorate maintains its current path, though, we could be in for another decade of Liberal rule. They appear to prefer being lied to over having an effective government.The question to be asked is, “How bad does it have to get?”I fear the answer.