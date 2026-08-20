Opinion

MORGAN: Will the radical left kill Pride events forever in Edmonton?

Radical activists boycotted Edmonton’s return to Pride over basic police safety measures. If the moderate majority doesn't stand up to the fringe, the celebration will die a second death.
Calgary Pride 2023
Calgary Pride 2023 Courtesy Helen Pike/CBC
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Pride Parade
Opinion
Radical Left
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