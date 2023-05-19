Fireworks
Courtesy of CBC

Like many cities across the country, Calgary has traditionally held a firework display to mark and celebrate Canada Day. It was a fun and cost effective family event where folks could gather in a park and ring in another year of Canada existing as a nation. 

In Calgary this tradition is no more. 

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

(4) comments

lane1
lane1

The reckoning day for most politicians is gonna be a lot easier for us due to their ever increasing stupidity!! Battle of Vimy Ridge will be new National holiday for Canada one day soon.

JesseLivermore
JesseLivermore

First off - this is just another goofy idea from a woke city council...

But, in some kind of back-handed way, I wonder if this will help Danielle Smith and the UCP in the election?

Maybe this means more Calgarians will turn against the LWNJs agenda? If so, that can only help common sense prevail?

Goose
Goose

The key question is do Calgarians want a woke Mayor, woke Premier, and woke Prime Minister all in perfect ideological alignment with one another; or do they want a Premier that will be a check on the Mayor and PM? Which ends better?

vitaemmy3
vitaemmy3

Divide and conquer... is the neo-liberal way. It's everywhere! Choping folks up into groups so we squable amongst ourselves...

