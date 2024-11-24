MORGAN: Wokeism is finally waning

Has the tide finally turned on wokeism?Current electoral trends indicate citizens have had enough of it but we aren’t over the finish line yet.The woke have battered people for committing the crime of common sense for too long. People are exhausted and annoyed for being labeled as bigots for simply stating a man is a man and a woman is a woman. Citizens are tired of being pejoratively called colonists and settlers even if their families have resided in North America for generations. They are rejecting ridiculous Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) targets and they will no longer allow false experts to tell them that enabling drug use will reduce the epidemic of addiction.In the United States, many people didn’t vote for Trump so much as they voted against Kamala Harris and the condescending cadre of academics and public figures who promoted her. Nobody enjoys being talked down to.In Canada, the populist backlash against the woke is still getting in gear. In B.C., the NDP was nearly overwhelmed by an upstart conservative party which couldn’t break 5% support only a year ago. Premier David Eby’s progressive approach to crime, economics and addiction led to a collapse in support as citizens only needed to look out their windows to see how badly such policies have failed.In Calgary, Mayor Jyoti Gondek is enjoying the status of being Calgary’s most unpopular mayor in living history. Gondek came shooting from the gates in her first term in office to impose a ludicrous $87 billion climate change plan and has embraced every weird, woke initiative she could find. While rainbows were being painted on every street, wall, crack or crevice in the city, citizens struggled to pay the rent and feared to ride public transit due to an unchecked crime wave spawned by addicts. With less than a year remaining until the next election, the political fortunes of Mayor Gondek are looking bleak.A federal election looms next year as well and Prime Minister Trudeau is looking as politically feeble as Calgary’s mayor is. Years of chiding citizens on climate change while trying to spend the nation into prosperity has taken its toll on support for the most woke prime minister in Canadian history. The Trudeau government appears incapable of turning the page as they accuse all critics of homophobia, Islamophobia and every other possible form of intolerance rather than addressing valid concerns about their governance. Clearly the Liberal government is approaching its end stage and can only mail it in with woke talking points rather than policy discussions. The only question remaining is just how low their support will manage to go before voters finally get the opportunity to evict them.People try to make politics complicated when in the end, it's all quite simple. People are asking “What’s in it for me?” and the government isn’t offering good answers.People care about being able to live comfortably while paying the bills and they want to know their families are safe. Nothing else matters if people are going broke, or fear for the well-being of their children.While Canada’s motto is “Peace, order and good government”, citizens have seen none of it.The nation is wracked with divisive protests, urban centres have become dystopian and crime ridden due to unchecked addiction, gangland shootings dominate the news in Toronto, and the general prosperity of the nation continues to fall.Not only do fluffy woke statements fail to garner political support, but they have reached the point of irritating people. One can almost audibly sense the polls falling every time Justin Trudeau takes to the airwaves to lecture Canadians on their intolerance. People are shifting from being indifferent to Trudeau to embracing a visceral dislike of him. They will express their feelings on election day.Everything is cyclical. Wokeism expanded for over a decade but it has now crested and the wave will be receding. Citizens are replacing woke administrations with common sense leaders. It is a good trend but the work won’t be done the day after an election. Not only will leaders need to be supported in scrubbing our the woke remnants within Canadian bureaucracies, but they must be supported in putting controls in place to ensure woke ideologies don’t return.Collective madness is a real thing. We saw it during COVID-19 and we have seen it with the woke fad.Canadians really have awakened now but must make sure they don’t slumber again lest the woke return with a vengeance.