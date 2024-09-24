Opinion

MORTON: Alberta's next chapter has begun and it's being written by the next generation of Alberta leaders

Ted Morton's retrospective looks forward to better times to come with Premier Danielle Smith and perhaps... a Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre
The Firewall Six... Andy Crooks, Rainer Knopff, Tom Flanagan, Ted Morton Stephen Harper and Ken Boessenkool. The Firewall Letter was a foundational document in the aspirations of a rising Alberta.
The Firewall Six... Andy Crooks, Rainer Knopff, Tom Flanagan, Ted Morton Stephen Harper and Ken Boessenkool. The Firewall Letter was a foundational document in the aspirations of a rising Alberta.Western Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ted Morton book extract

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news