Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced the United Conservative Party's initiative to create jobs and improve the economy. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Like some of you who are reading this now, I became involved in Alberta politics 35 years ago. I was Inspired to do so by Preston Manning and the Reform Party. Our mission: The West Wants In.

Ted Morton

Ted Morton

Albertans were struggling to recover from the brutal recession created by Pierre Trudeau’s National Energy Program. You remember the Liberal strategy: “Screw the West! We’ll take the Rest!” It worked then. And now it’s working again for another Trudeau.

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

john.lankers
john.lankers

I generally agree, except that, IMO, Jason Kenney never intended to implement the recommendations made by the Fair Deal Panel.

Report Add Reply
D&J
D&J

I kind of think Kenney threw Alberta to the wolves.. He waited too long to give Danielle a chance. We need to give her one.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.