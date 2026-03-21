Opinion

MORTON: Ottawa’s quiet power grab — how Carney’s Liberals threaten the Notwithstanding Clause

A Supreme Court challenge could strip provinces like Alberta of a core constitutional safeguard and rewrite the 1982 Charter deal.
Mark Carney
Mark CarneyScreen grab, YEGWAVE, X
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Liberals
Danielle Smith
Peter Lougheed
Mark Carney
Opinion
Notwithstanding Clause
Opinion Column

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