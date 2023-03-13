Ryerson Toronto Metropolitan University

In a typical act of woke sensitivity, Ryerson University dropped the name of 19th century education pioneer Egerton Ryerson. Ryerson, a Methodist minister, promoted a system of free public education in Canada but in recent times his association with the Indian Residential School system has led to his 'cancellation.'

 Mark Blinch

A recent study by the Ottawa-based Macdonald-Laurier Institute found what most of us already know: that Canadian universities are more politically left-wing than the rest of Canadians. But it also found something new: that the increasingly homogeneous “woke” campus culture poses a growing threat to freedom of speech and thought on campus. Marching under the banner of diversity, Canadian academics are providing less and less diversity of viewpoints for their students, our children.

According to the study, 88 percent of faculty members were “left-leaning,” while only 9 percent self-identified as conservative. For this conservative “minority,” 57 percent reported that they “self-censored” what they said and published, for fear of negative retributions from the administration, other faculty members or students. It also turned out that their caution was prudent: 33 percent of the of the “left-leaning” faculty told the study that they supported limiting the freedom of speech of those who challenged the new norms of “social justice.”

Ted Morton

Ted Morton
Frances Widdowson

Frances Widdowson 
Lethbridge university

In February, the University of Lethbridge cancelled a scheduled campus engagement by Dr. Francis Widdowson. Widdowson, a former Mount Royal University professor was to speak about "How wokeism threatens academic freedom.” Both students and other faculty members had protested that Professor Widdowson had been invited to speak on their campus.

Tags

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

I identify as a salamander and I demand that everyone be forced to live under wet tree bark like me

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

It is hard to imagine that these institutions are bending over backwards to give up freedoms that were fought for by our ancestors. Wokeism, socialism, communism all exist to defeat freedom.

Report Add Reply
Footloose
Footloose

Incredibly, the new woke/progressive "group think" process concludes, "equality" is racist because it does not give affirmative advantage to non-white minorities.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

In the world of wokeism, Canadians need to remember:

-All Canadians are equal before the law, no more no less.

-No Canadian is required to participate in the cults of their neighbors choices (i.e. you can identify as a dog, so long as you don't bite the mailman, publically pee on a fire hydrants, or expect taxpayers to pat you on the head and fill your food/water dishes).

-ANYTIME, the government demands you participate in the cult of other peoples choices, your rights are being violated (i.e transgenderism). No government can legislate your attendance at churches, temples, mosques or synagogues. And they don't have the right to force biological females to tolerate anatomical men in their bathrooms, change-rooms or in sports.

We all need to stand up for our rights, irregardless of our personal beliefs and choices.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

If you love your children, encourage them to take up skilled trades. They can be 24 years old and making $30/hr or 24 and $60,000 - $100,000 in debt and have gender studies bachelors. Outside of government, a skilled tradesman will make more money than anyone with any of these new courses. If your children have any brains in their head, and you want them to leave home, don't send them for indoctrination in any of these schools.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.