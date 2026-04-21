Opinion

MUELLER: Western alienation reaches its boiling point as Carney solidifies his majority

The political fault lines of Confederation have never looked more unstable.
Mark Carney
Mark CarneyScreen grab, YEGWAVE, X
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Western Alienation
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column

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