Opinion

MUNRO: The great Saskatchewan exodus — why Canadians keep leaving for other provinces

For over two decades, the numbers haven't lied. While Regina lures Canadians with catchy slogans, the data proves that high taxes and poor economic policy are driving the real migration.
Saskatchewan Legislature
Saskatchewan LegislatureImage courtesy of Lee Harding
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Fraser Institute
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